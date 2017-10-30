

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR (UDR) announced, for 2017, the company reduced net income per share guidance by $0.035 at the midpoint, to $0.29 to $0.31. The company increased its 2017 same-store revenue growth guidance range to 3.50 to 3.90 percent (up 7.5 bps at the midpoint).



For 2017, UDR reduced FFO per share guidance range by $0.01 at the midpoint, to $1.83 to $1.85. The company increased FFO as adjusted and adjusted FFO per share guidance ranges by $0.01 at the midpoints, to $1.86 to $1.88 and $1.71 to $1.73, respectively.



For the third-quarter, net income per share was $0.06, FFO per share was $0.46, FFO as adjusted per share was $0.47, and adjusted FFO per share was $0.43. Year-over-year same-store revenue growth for the quarter was 3.3 percent.



