Mexico's Destinations are Open and Ready to Welcome You

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexico Tourism Board announced that all of its tourism destinations are open and operating normally across the entire country and invites visitors to book their trips to experience the best of Mexico. Last month's earthquakes that affected parts of Chiapas, Oaxaca, Puebla, Mexico City and Morelos have not impacted tourism areas. All major destinations including Los Cabos, Cancun-Riviera Maya, Merida and Yucatan, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and many others remain unaffected.

"We are grateful to report that our tourism destinations are open and happily welcoming visitors from all over the world," states Hector Flores, CEO of the Mexico Tourism Board. "We have been in close communication with the destinations and can confirm that all popular attractions, airports and main tourism areas are operating normally. Visitors are experiencing the same hospitality, beautiful people, pristine landscapes and beaches, lively colonial towns and cities for which Mexico is famous."

Mexico City reported that while there was a slight decrease of tourism activities in the days following the September 19 earthquake, all activities were back to normal within a week. In fact, all of the capital's upcoming events are proceeding as scheduled. The international blockbuster attractions in Mexico City including F1 and the Day of the Dead Parade took place the weekend of October 28, and received thousands of visitors.

The Day of the Dead season, which starts at the end of October and goes into early November, is celebrated throughout Mexico in top destinations like Oaxaca, Chiapas, Puebla, and Aguascalientes bringing families and friends together enliven and remember loved ones. The joyous season is full of unique decorations, flavors, scents and celebrations that are not to be missed.

Thanks to the joint efforts between the public and private sectors, Puebla reports that its tourism activities remain open. In the city of Puebla, all hotels and the beautiful historic downtown are operating as usual. The towns of Atlixco and Cholula have confirmed that their tourist sites are secure and the communities are expecting to welcome visitors back immediately. While some museums are undergoing repairs, many remain open to the public with normal operating hours.

Puebla's other Magic Towns such as Pahuatlan, Zacatlan, Chignahuapan, Cuetzalan, Xicotepec, Huauchinango and Tlatlauquitepec did not experience any damages, and remain unaffected and open to visitors.

Oaxaca City, Huatulco and Puerto Escondido in the state of Oaxaca and Palenque, San Cristobal de las Casas, and Tuxtla Gutierrez in Chiapas are operating normally, with all sites open to the public.

In Morelos, the destination's famous spas and beautiful event venues are operating as usual.

Flores continues, "We invite everyone to discover the wonders of Mexico. It is a world of its own - rich with culture, friendly communities, magical places and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Now, as always, Mexico's people and beautiful settings are welcoming visitors with open arms."

The Mexico Tourism Board, and the entire tourism industry, remains focused on ensuring all visitors continue to have an unforgettable and positive experience in Mexico. The Mexican government, at all levels, continues to carry out response plans and support individuals who were affected.

