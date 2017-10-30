Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their recent real-world evidence analytics study on the pharmaceutical industry. The pharmaceutical industry client wanted to demonstrate the benefits of the products launched on the patient's quality of life. The pharma client wanted to develop a new platform for the patients to determine the performance of new pharma drugs.

Real World Evidence Analytics Helps Assess the Performance of Pharma Products.

According to the real world evidence analytics experts at Quantzig, "Organizations in the pharma industry are using real-world evidence analytics to calculate the effectiveness of treatments offered and aids in clinical decision making."

The stringent government regulations on delivering safe and reliable healthcare services is one of the major factors affecting the pharmaceutical sector. An enormous amount of unclassified data has been generated due to the advancement of technology, database management, and cloud-based data management. Pharmaceutical companies are adopting real-world analytics to keep track of the patient's information and assess their usage of pharma products.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the pharma client to track their dynamically changing patient's database. The pharma client was able to improve their understanding of products based on real-world evidence. Additionally, the client was able to calculate the performance beyond the scope of clinical trials and track the performance of their drugs.

This real-world evidence analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Build a robust platform using real-world data

Access how the drugs or products are performing

This real-world evidence analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing and understanding diverse patient data

Improving ROI for pharmaceutical companies

