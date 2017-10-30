FintruX P2P Lending Ecosystem - Making Unsecured Loans Secure

VANCOUVER, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FintruX Network, a startup backed by tech experts Robocoder Corporation, plans to raise USD $30 million selling digital tokens as it builds a global P2P lending highway based on blockchain technology.

FintruX aims to make unsecured loans highly secure. Harnessing over two decades of experience serving the securitization sector, this team from Canada applies cascading levels of credit enhancements to offer unprecedented risk reduction towards unsecured loans.

"Interest cost reduction is one of the most important motivations in securitization. It is often done via credit enhancement. We can apply the same principles to reduce the high interest rates normally associated with unsecured loans, making it attractive to both borrowers and lenders," explains Nelson Lin, the founder and CEO of FintruX. "Our goal at FintruX Network is to disrupt the way unsecured loans are being originated and administered".

This innovative concept solves three major issues for small businesses, especially startups, to borrow from accredited investors and financial institutions. By applying credit enhancements, FintruX Network seeks to neutralize the lender's credit risk and, in the case of a default, provide cascading levels of insurances to cover the loss - thereby increasing the overall credit rating and lowering interest rates simultaneously.

The four cascading levels of credit enhancement include over-collateralization as additional collateral, a local third-party guarantor, cross-collateralization as insurance, and FintruX ultimate protection reserve.

A unique smart contract is generated and deployed by FintruX Network for each individual borrowing at real time to provide unambiguous, immutable, and censorship resistant records where no arbitration is required. In addition to simplifying the loan application process via instant matching, FintruX Network also provides borrowers with post-funding self-serve administration options such as refinance and prepayment.

FintruX Network is a multi-sided marketplace and ecosystem that delivers value not just to borrowers and lenders, but also to third-party guarantors and specialized service agents. "This company is making borrowing and lending a no-brainer for both borrowers and investors," states Conrad Lin, co-founder and CMO of FintruX.

For additional information about FintruX Network, visit http://www.fintrux.com

About Robocoder

Founded in 1999, Robocoder Corporation is a global provider of mission-critical database applications, generated by its open-source, low-code development platform. Robocoder is a licensed Microsoft partner in developing mission-critical ISV solutions, including decentralized blockchain applications. For information, visit http://www.robocoder.com

