Huizhou IOT&CC Expo to Open in November, Cutting-edge Technologies Connecting China and Europe

HUIZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th China Huizhou Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud Computing Technology Application Expo (IOT&CC Expo or "the Expo") will open on November 1st at the Huizhou Convention and Exhibition Center in China's hub of high tech development and manufacturing, Guangdong Province.

Gathering 466 research institutions and companies including renowned and emerging brands such as Cisco, SAP, Huawei, Samsung, OPPO, VIVO, ofo and Mobike, the Expo will cover product categories including automotive electronics, connected cars, apps, smart city programs, big data application services, 4K displays and more.

The Expo will feature many new products and projects including the latest smartphone handsets from Huawei; new semiconductor chips from Qualcomm, HiSilicon and Tsinghua Unigroup; an array of dual-camera and biometric peripherals; various wireless quick-charging solutions; updates from sharing economy innovators such as ofo and Mobike.

The Expo has been specially-designed to connect Chinese and European technology and brands. Not only will it serve as a showcase for the latest scientific and technological achievements, but the Expo will feature road shows and business startup events to further promote the adoption of cutting-edge technologies from both China and Europe, including:

China Mobile Innovation Night and entrepreneur lecture

China - Europe project road show

- project road show China - Europe industrial cooperation conference

- industrial cooperation conference 2017 China mobile industry showcase in Huizhou

Participating projects including smart GPS navigating light for bike, portable scanner and recyclable items scanner from major European trade groups such as Paris Chamber of Commerce (CCI Paris) and the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK).

"The cloud computing and IoT industries are all about relentless innovation. We hope to provide companies with this platform to showcase their disruptive, cutting-edge products and services," said the director of IOT&CC Expo Organizing Committee. "This Expo, located in Guangdong province, the heart of China's innovation and high tech manufacturing industries, offers global enterprises an unparalleled opportunity to discover and connect with the companies that are shaping the future."

About IOT&CC Expo

The China Huizhou Internet of Things (IOT) and Cloud Computing Expo is organized by the Economic and Information Commission ofGuangdong Province, Guangdong Science and Technology Department and the Huizhou Municipal People's Government. Total economic activity realized from investment & cooperation projects generated by the Expo amount to RMB 70 billion (USD1.06 billion) since 2012.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592782/Huizhou_IOT_and_CC_Expo.jpg





