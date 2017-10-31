GSL's New Middle East Service (GCX) to Commence in November

HONG KONG, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gold Star Line is pleased to announce the launch of a new Middle East service, named GCX, connecting China, Pakistan and the Middle East.

The service's port rotation will be Xingang - Qingdao - Shanghai - Ningbo - Shekou - Da Chan Bay(GSL's private call) - Port Klang - Colombo - Karachi - Jebel Ali - Colombo - Port Klang - Singapore - Xingang.

GCX is a joint venture with partners RCL, TS Line, KMTC and SM Line. It will deploy six vessels of 5,000 to 6,500 TEU's. GSL will operate two vessels out of six. First vessel of the new service will depart Xingang on November 17th.

This is the first service connecting Karachi and Middle East from Xingang. GCX will enhance GSL's network in the Indian Sub-Continent and South Asia , complementing GSL's strong network already established in the Indian Sub-Continent ports .

Spokesperson from Goldstar Line said "This new GCX product is aimed to support the Company's vision to create a strong network for our customer's increasing demands. The renewed presence in the Middle East will benefit the market, while strengthening the company's strategy and its customer-focused approach in Asia."

