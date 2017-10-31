The Solar Epc Enerray UAC Thailand set to Build one of the Biggest Roof-top Photovoltaic Systems in Thailand

BANGKOK, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The solar power station will be built for the Thai Metal Trade Public Company Ltd in the Ayutthaya province.

Enerray-UAC Thailand (UAC.SET) will be building one of the largest roof-top photovoltaic systems in Thailand, with a total capacity of 2.5 MWp, enough to meet the annual energy needs of 1,400 Thai households and avoiding the emission of around 1,800 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere, providing an estimated annual output of 3,500,000 kWh of clean energy.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592377/Enerray_UAC_Thailand.jpg )



This important PV system will be built by Enerray UAC for the Thai Metal Trade Public Company Ltd in the province of Ayutthaya (near Bangkok). The system will be made up of 7,575 PV modules installed on the sheet metal roofs of four production areas, covering a total of 35,500m2. Enerray UAC will also be in charge of maintenance.

The Board of Investments of Thailand (BOI) incentive is based on a three-year corporate income tax exemption to cover 50% of the investment value, this means that the payback period for the PV system is reduced to just 3 years with a really advantageous 24.7% Internal Rate of Return, an exceptionally high rate for energy projects.

Moreover, the system has been designed to ensure 100% consumption of the energy produced, meaning the production plant's electricity bill will drop by 33%.

Enerray UAC earned the trust of the client thanks to its consolidated expertise and extensive worldwide experience in the building of PV systems based on high-quality solar components, reliable PV power stations and with the added benefits of highly competitive prices and efficient and rapid maintenance. This is why Thai Metal Trade chose Enerray UAC, not only to realize the project, but also to service and maintain the solar system once installed.

Thai Metal Trade Public Company Limited (TMT) is a Bangkok-based company listed on the SET (Stock Exchange of Thailand).

Enerray UAC Thailand (UAC.SET): Enerray operates in Thailand through a partnership with the UAC Global Public Company Limited, a leading Bangkok-based company listed on the SET (Stock Exchange of Thailand). Enerray has already built several power plants on commercial and industrial rooftops and it has recently secured 75 MWp in Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contracts. Enerray UAC Thailand has already built and connected different roof-top photovoltaic systems, thus contributing to the development of renewable energy in the country. http://www.enerray.com

