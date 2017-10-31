Votiro Joins the VMware Technology Alliance Partner Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Votiro, global provider of Advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction solutions for protecting organizations against ongoing cyber threats, today announced it has joined the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program as an access level partner. Members of the TAP program collaborate with VMware to deliver innovative solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. The diversity and depth of the TAP ecosystem provides customers with the flexibility to choose a partner with the right expertise to satisfy their unique needs.

With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes technology partners with the shared goal to bring the best expertise and business solutions for each unique customer environment.

"We welcome Votiro as a valued member of the VMware TAP program," said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware. "This membership means customers can take full advantage of a streamlined cloud infrastructure experience. By joining the program, Votiro is working with VMware to develop technologies that can transform customers' environments."

"Votiro is focused on ensuring that our customers are protected from targeted attacks carried by malicious documents," said Itay Glick, CEO of Votiro. "Collaborating with VMware allows us to provide our customers the benefits that come with the VMware platform including reducing costs while protecting both the virtual and physical infrastructure to secure all data channels."

Votiro's product information, collateral and other assets are listed within the online VMware Solution Exchange at https://solutionexchange.vmware.com/store/companies/votiro-cybersec-ltd. The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

About Votiro

Votiro provides organizations with essential protection against undisclosed and zero-day exploit utilized in cyber-attacks. The company's Secure Email Gateway provides a robust process and patented Advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology for cleansing files from potential cyber-threats. Votiro was also recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in 2017. Founded in 2010, Votiro is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel and sales office in the United States, Australia, and Singapore. Customers include banks and other financial institutions, government agencies, energy and utilities companies, telecommunications service providers, health, retail and large enterprises, which are relying on Votiro solutions to protect their critical IT infrastructure and sensitive data.

VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

