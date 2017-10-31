

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) reported a third-quarter operating profit that more than doubled from last year. The company will increase annual dividends in 2017 by 20 percent, which will be followed by a 100 percent rise in dividends in 2018. The 2019 and 2020 dividends will be kept at the same level with 2018.



The company said strong demand for high-performance memory chipsets for servers and flagship mobile devices was a contributing factor to the company's overall robust performance in the third quarter.



For 2018, the company expects earnings to grow primarily from the component businesses, as conditions in the memory market are likely to remain favorable and the company expects increased sales of flexible OLED panels. For the Memory Business, demand for high-density, high-performance NAND will increase, as the need for larger data capacity in servers and mobile devices grows.



Operating profit for the third-quarter was 14.53 trillion Korean won, an increase of 9.33 trillion won from last year's 5.20 trillion won.



The company said in the third quarter, strong demand for high-performance memory chipsets for servers and flagship mobile devices was a contributing factor to the company's overall robust performance. The Semiconductor Business registered significant earnings growth, and the System LSI added to the earnings rally through increased sales of DDIs and image sensors. The display panel segment posted an earnings decline despite the expanded sales of flexible OLED panels for premium smartphones.



The Mobile Business saw smartphone shipments increase on the back of the global roll-out of the newly launched flagship, Galaxy Note 8, and solid performance of the new Galaxy J series. However, overall revenue and earnings decreased QoQ due to the higher sales of mid- to- low tier models.



Samsung's revenue for the quarter was 62.05 trillion won, an increase of 14.23 trillion from the previous year.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company anticipates tight supply and demand conditions to continue for the Memory Business due to strong demand for servers and mobile devices. For the Display Panel segment, increased shipments of flexible OLED products and the release of new rigid OLED panels will improve earnings. However, the LCD segment will be met by weak seasonality, coupled with expanded panel supply.



For the Mobile Business, the company will try to maintain solid earnings by increasing flagship sales through the global roll out of the Galaxy Note 8. Meanwhile, the Digital Appliances Business expects to continue revenue growth by ramping up sales of new products including washing machines with QuickDriveTM technology and POWERstick PRO vacuum cleaners. The TV business will focus on increasing sales of premium products including QLED and ultra-large screen TVs.



The company expects positive growth in the DRAM market, due to the development of technologies in big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning, in which faster processing and analysis of data are critical.



The Semiconductor businesses posted 9.96 trillion won in operating profits on consolidated revenue of 19.91 trillion won for the quarter.



The Display Panel segment posted a 8.28 trillion won in consolidated revenue and 0.97 trillion won in operating profit for the third quarter.



The IT & Mobile Communications Division posted 27.69 trillion won in consolidated revenue and 3.29 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, both smartphone and tablet demands are forecast to increase during the year-end peak season.



The Consumer Electronics Division, including the Visual Display and Digital Appliances businesses, posted 11.13 trillion won in consolidated revenue and 0.44 trillion won in operating profit for the third quarter.



Separately, Samsung Electronics announced the Company's Shareholder Return Program for 2018-2020. The Company will increase annual dividends in 2017 by 20 percent, which will be followed by a 100 percent rise in dividends in 2018. The 2019 and 2020 dividends will be kept at the same level with 2018.This will translate into approximately 29 trillion won of total dividend returns in the 2018 to 2020 period.



The company noted that future M&A investments will not be deducted from free cash flow (FCF). This policy change will increase the amount of capital available to return to shareholders and result in greater transparency and predictability. The portion of FCF allocated for shareholder returns will be set at minimum 50 percent over the three year period.



