eQ Technologic, Inc.: eQube(R) Based Applications on MindSphere

eQ Technologic, Inc. ('eQ') Expands its Partnership with Siemens PLM Software to Develop Applications on MindSphere

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2017 / Today, eQ announced an expanded partnership with Siemens PLM Software to develop eQube® based applications on MindSphere. With this agreement, eQ will be able to use its revolutionary platform, eQube® to develop specific applications built on the MindSphere open IoT operating system for facilities/infrastructure optimization, manufacturing line/cell/plant throughput optimization, as well as product and process optimization.

MindSphere is the open, cloud-based IoT operating system from Siemens that lets you connect your machines and physical infrastructure to the digital world. It lets you harness big data from billions of intelligent devices, enabling you to uncover transformational insights across your entire business.

eQube platform embodies the mantra of "Digital Backbone - Actionable Insight". Customers around the world have leveraged, eQube-MI, the Digital Backbone for application integration, synchronization, and migration. They have also utilized the revolutionary business intelligence platform, eQube-BI, to aggregate data from multiple business systems with fast/on-demand analysis of streaming big data for Actionable Insight.

Using eQube-BI based application(s), customers will be able to visualize 'at-a-glance' potential problem areas not only at a single machine-level but at a line/cell/plant level. Visibility at that level will not only help in preventative maintenance activities that are timely, but more importantly, will help in improving line/plant level Throughput. eQube-BI will mash-up streaming big data with data from MES and ERP systems to monitor performance of the bottleneck resources for Throughput optimization.

Similarly, big data from Products/Assets operating in the field can be analyzed for timely preventative maintenance and avoidance of catastrophes. Further, eQube-BI will mash-up the sensory data from these Products/Assets in the field with Inventory systems, Supply Chain Management (SCM) systems, and also Product Life Cycle (PLM) management systems for cost optimization (product cost, inventory cost, warranty cost, etc.) and future design optimization.

"We are excited about opportunities with MindSphere. MindSphere provides unparalleled capabilities as an open OS for IoT. eQube's unprecedented abilities of super-fast in-memory data mash-ups across systems, including streaming big data sources and integration of Cloud-based systems with On-Premise systems are crucial to provide real value for customers across multiple business use cases. It is truly exciting for eQ to extend our long-standing business relationship with Siemens PLM Software to now include eQube based 'for purpose applications' on MindSphere," said Dinesh Khaladkar, President & CEO, eQ Technologic.

"eQ's eQube platform has proven track record in the industry for complex systems integration and for enterprise business intelligence, bringing important value as a strategic partner developing specific applications on MindSphere," said Paul Kaeley, senior vice president Partner Eco-System, MindSphere & PLM. "We believe the combination of eQ's eQube platform with their knowledge of complex systems and real business challenges, coupled with our open IoT OS, MindSphere, will provide real value to our customers."

Primary contact

Allan Miyata

Ph: +1-310-863-7489

eQpress@1eQ.com

SOURCE: eQ Technologic, Inc.