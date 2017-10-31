

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Tuesday with the weak lead from Wall Street and a stronger yen weighing on investor sentiment. Investors are cautious as they await the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 68.49 points or 0.31 percent to 21,943.18, off a low of 21,840.07 earlier.



Shares of SoftBank are losing almost 5 percent following media reports that the company plans to call off talks to merge its Sprint Corp. unit with T-Mobile U.S. amid failure to agree on ownership of the combined entity.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui is declining almost 2 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is edging up less than 0.1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is declining 1 percent and Honda is down 0.5 percent.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Sony is adding almost 2 percent, Canon is rising 0.3 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is up 0.2 percent. Panasonic is down 0.2 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Okuma Corp. is rising more than 5 percent, while Tokai Carbon and TDK Corp. are higher by more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Ricoh Co. is losing more than 7 percent, GS Yuasa is declining almost 6 percent and Kao Corp. is lower by more than 5 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Monday partly due to a report from Bloomberg indicating House tax writers are discussing a gradual phase-in for the corporate tax-rate cut. Nonetheless, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of some key economic data and earnings news in the coming days.



The Nasdaq edged down just 2.30 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,698.96, the Dow slid 85.45 points or 0.4 percent to 23,348.74 and the S&P 500 fell 8.24 points or 0.3 percent to 2,572.83.



The major European markets finished mixed on Monday. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures continued to rise Monday amid hopes the global oil supply glut will end in 2018. December WTI oil climbed $0.25 or 0.5 percent to settle at $54.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest level since February.



