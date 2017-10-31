

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher with modest gains on Tuesday following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street and as investors digested data that showed China's official manufacturing PMI for October missed economists' expectations. Investors are also cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later today.



The Australian market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher despite the negative cues overnight from Wall Street as higher commodity prices lifted resources stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 7.30 points or 0.12 percent to 5,926.40, off a low of 5,910.30 in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 7.40 points or 0.12 percent to 5,991.10.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.5 percent.



Gold miners are advancing after gold prices rose overnight. Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are adding more than 1 percent each.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher after crude oil prices rose overnight. Woodside Petroleum is rising almost 2 percent and Oil Search is higher by 0.5 percent, while Santos is losing 0.2 percent.



Origin Energy's shares are advancing almost 1 percent after it reported a 58 percent surge in its September quarter oil and gas revenue.



Meanwhile, the major mining stocks are weak following a slump in iron ore prices. BHP Billiton is lower by 0.3 percent, Fortescue Metals is losing 0.4 percent and Rio Tinto is declining 0.5 percent.



Woolworths said first-quarter food sales at its Australian supermarkets increased 4.9 percent, outpacing growth at rival Coles. The company's shares are rising almost 2 percent.



Chicken producer Inghams Group's shares are declining more than 1 percent after news that growth in poultry volumes experienced last year is expected to ease to average levels in the year ahead.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is a tad higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7694, up from US$0.7674 on Monday.



The Japanese market is declining with the overnight weak lead from Wall Street and a stronger yen weighing on investor sentiment. Investors are also cautious as they await the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 68.49 points or 0.31 percent to 21,943.18, off a low of 21,840.07 earlier.



Shares of SoftBank are losing almost 5 percent following media reports that the company plans to call off talks to merge its Sprint Corp. unit with T-Mobile U.S. amid failure to agree on ownership of the combined entity.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui is declining almost 2 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is edging up less than 0.1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is declining 1 percent and Honda is down 0.5 percent.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Sony is adding almost 2 percent, Canon is rising 0.3 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is up 0.2 percent. Panasonic is down 0.2 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Okuma Corp. is rising more than 5 percent, while Tokai Carbon and TDK Corp. are higher by more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Ricoh Co. is losing more than 7 percent, GS Yuasa is declining almost 6 percent and Kao Corp. is lower by more than 5 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan are also higher. Shanghai and Hong Kong are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Monday partly due to a report from Bloomberg indicating House tax writers are discussing a gradual phase-in for the corporate tax-rate cut. Nonetheless, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of some key economic data and earnings news in the coming days.



The Nasdaq edged down just 2.30 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,698.96, the Dow slid 85.45 points or 0.4 percent to 23,348.74 and the S&P 500 fell 8.24 points or 0.3 percent to 2,572.83.



The major European markets finished mixed on Monday. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures continued to rise Monday amid hopes the global oil supply glut will end in 2018. December WTI oil climbed $0.25 or 0.5 percent to settle at $54.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest level since February.



