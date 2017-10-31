

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group plans to break off negotiations toward a merger between subsidiary Sprint (S) and T-Mobile US amid a failure to come to terms on ownership of the combined entity, Nikkei Asian Review reported citing people familiar with the matter.



SoftBank's founder and chairman, Masayoshi Son, is concerned about giving up too much control in the potential transaction, the report said.



The two sides also have been unable to agree on a valuation for Sprint's shares, they added, though the talks still could be revived at a later date.



SoftBank, which owns more than 80% of Sprint, had been in negotiations with T-Mobile's parent Deutsche Telekom AG on an all-stock deal that would give the German firm control over the combined U.S. company.



