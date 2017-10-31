

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at -0.1 percent and maintained the purchase of government bonds so that the 10-year JGB yield remains at zero percent. The bank said the purchase of government bonds would continue at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



After the decision, the yen retreated from its early highs against its major rivals.



The yen was trading at 113.15 against the greenback, 113.64 against the franc, 131.70 against the euro and 149.44 against the pound around 11:40 pm ET.



