sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,194 Euro		+0,053
+37,59 %
WKN: A14Z7W ISIN: AU000000BRN8 Ticker-Symbol: 24Y 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD0,194+37,59 %