

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production declined at a slower-than-expected pace in September, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.



Industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent month-over-month in September, reversing a 2.0 percent rise in August.



That was below the 1.6 percent decrease expected by economists.



Shipments fell 2.6 percent over the month, while inventories showed no variations. At the same time, inventory ratio registered an increase of 1.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 2.5 percent in September from 5.3 percent in the prior month. Economists had expected the growth to moderate to 2.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX