

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group Inc. (AIG) announced Monday that Chris Townsend will join the company as Chief Executive Officer, International General Insurance, in the first quarter of 2018.



In this newly created role, Townsend will lead the International operations of AIG's General Insurance business. He will report to Peter Zaffino, Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance, as a member of the General Insurance Executive Leadership Team.



Townsend has over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry. He previously served as president of MetLife's Asia region, with responsibility for all businesses and operations across 11 markets in Asia, and as a member of the company's Executive Group.



He joined MetLife from AIG, where he held senior roles based out of London, New York, Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong. From 2010 to 2012, Townsend was Chief Executive Officer of AIG's Asia Pacific region.



Townsend said, 'I started my career at AIG, and it feels great to be returning and to be part of the next era in the company's long history.'



