

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's unemployment rate held steady for the third straight month in September, in line with expectations, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate came in at 2.8 percent in September, the same rate as in August.



The jobs-to-applicants ratio also held steady at 1.52 in September. It was forecast to rise slightly to 1.53 percent.



The number of unemployed people totaled 1.90 million in September, up from 1.89 million in the preceding month.



Meanwhile, another data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that real household spending decreased 0.3 percent annually in September.



This was followed by a 0.6 percent rise in August. Economists had expected a stable increase of 0.6 percent for the month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX