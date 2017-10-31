Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the leading data research platform and business intelligence tool for corporate, academic and government institutions worldwide, is pleased to announce the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) as the winner of the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award for the Asia Pacific region. The award, created bya unique collaboration with SSRN, the world's leading early stage research platform, and its parent company Elsevier, a global information analytics company specializing in science and health, honors emerging business school that produce exceptional data driven research. A part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global corporations, universities and regulatory agencies the thought leadership, data access and analytics needed to enable impactful research.

Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS, and Gregg Gordon, Managing Director of SSRN presented the award to Inmoo Lee, Head of School of Management Engineering at KAIST College of Business during the Luncheon at the AACSB Asia Pacific Conference in South Korea.

The WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award is intended to elevate the visibility of pioneering research across a broad range of financial and economic topics. Three winners are selected annually from across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions based on their ability to demonstrate innovation and research excellence. Winners will receive a monetary prize and media promotion. To learn more, go to http://www.whartonwrds.com/about/our-impact.

"It is wonderful to present the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award to Inmoo Lee at KAIST College of Business," said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. "WRDS is delighted to recognize and support the outstanding work taking place at the Institute, and its commitment to growth and innovation in business education."

"On behalf of the leadership and researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), we are very pleased to receive the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award," said Inmoo Lee, of KAIST. "KAIST College of Business focuses on academic excellence and innovative research activities. This initiative is also integrated into the curriculum. KAIST College of Business has provided unique and creative education programs such as the Social Entrepreneurship MBA and the MS in Green Business and Policy program. Moreover, KAIST was listed as the 6th most innovative university in the world by the Thomson Reuters this year. We are honored to be recognized by WRDS and SSRN."

Gregg Gordon, Managing Director of SSRN, added: "Congratulations to KAIST College of Business on winning this WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award. We are pleased to be able to offer business education programs greater visibility and opportunities to showcase their important work through this award and the WRDS Research Paper Series, a new, searchable platform on SSRN."

ABOUT SSRN

SSRN is a worldwide collaborative of over 330,600 authors and more than 2.2 million users that is devoted to the rapid worldwide dissemination of research. Founded in 1994, it is now composed of a number of specialized research networks. Each of SSRN's networks encourages the early distribution of research results by reviewing and distributing submitted abstracts and full text papers from scholars around the world. SSRN encourages readers to communicate directly with other subscribers and authors concerning their own and other's research. Through email abstract eJournals SSRN currently reaches over 400,000 people in approximately 140 different countries.

ABOUT ELSEVIER

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics to professionals and business customers, in a wide range of industries. www.elsevier.com

ABOUT WRDS

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) is the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and financial research platform for global institutions, enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.

WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 250 terabytes of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS, Matlab, and R. Our Analytics team, doctoral-level support and rigorous data review and validation give clients the confidence to tailor research within complex databases and create a wide range of reliable data models.

An award-winning data research platform for over 50,000 commercial, academic, and government users in 30+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management and research all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.

ABOUT THE WHARTON SCHOOL

Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates economic and social value around the world. The Wharton School has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students; more than 9,000 participants in executive education programs annually and a powerful alumni network of 96,000 graduates.

