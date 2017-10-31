

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net income attributable to the company was 63.3 billion Japanese yen, 40% increase from the same period last year.



Operating income increased 21 percent year-over-year to 75 billion yen with increased profits in the Industrial Automation Systems and Electronic Devices segments.



Net sales went up 2 percent to 1.07 trillion yen, primarily due to increased sales in the Industrial Automation Systems, Electronic Devices and Home Appliances segments.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company lifted its forecast, citing the growth expected in the Industrial Automation Systems segment in which it sees an increase in demand for capital expenditures mainly in Asia.



The company now forecast attributable net income of 250 billion yen, operating income of 350 billion yen and net sales of 4.39 trillion yen. The company previously expected attributable net income of 235 billion yen, operating income of 300 billion yen, on net sales of 4.37 trillion yen.



The revised net income would be 19 percent higher than last year, operating income up 17 percent and net sales would be up 4 percent.



