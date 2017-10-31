

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's manufacturing sector growth softened more than expected in October largely due to weak new orders, official survey data showed Tuesday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell more-than-expected to 51.6 in October from 52.4 in September, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed.



This was the weakest reading in three months. The expected score was 52.0. Nonetheless, a score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The non-manufacturing PMI dropped to 54.3 from 55.4 a month ago, which was the strongest since May 2014. A sub-index for the construction sector slid 2.6 points to 58.5 in October.



With fiscal support likely to be reduced now that the Party Congress is over and the environmental crackdown set to intensify, Julian Evans-Pritchard, Capital Economics' economist said he anticipates a further slowdown in the months ahead.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX