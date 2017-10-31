

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts dropped for the third straight month in September, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed Tuesday.



Housing starts declined 2.9 percent year-on-year in September, bigger than August's 2 percent decrease but smaller than the expected fall of 3.2 percent.



Annualized housing starts increased to 952,000 from 942,000 in the previous month.



Further, data showed that construction orders received by big 50 contractors logged double-digit contraction for the second consecutive month in September. Orders fell 11.6 percent versus 10.6 percent decline in August.



