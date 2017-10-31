Feintool International Holding AG / Results after 9 months / Q3 2017: Feintool continues growing in Q3 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Feintool again confirmed the positive development this year in the third quarter. In the first nine months of financial year 2017, Feintool increased its sales by 8.0% (in local currency by 8.1%) to CHF 450.2 million compared to the previous year. The high-volume parts segment increased its net sales by 10.4%. Sales in the investment goods segment declined by 5.2%, but recently showed a clear upward trend.

Increased sales in Q3

In the third quarter of 2017, Feintool Group sales were up 10.8% compared to the same period last year (in local currency +9.5%).

The System Parts segment, which is active in high-volume parts production, increased its quarterly sales by 11.4% (in local currency +9.9%) to CHF 135.3 million. Despite some manufacturers reducing production owing to company holidays, the global automotive market remained robust during the summer months. Feintool benefited once again from this overall favorable environment, whereby the growth was mainly driven by the European locations.

Sales in the investment goods segment, the Fineblanking Technology segment, rose significantly in the third quarter, reaching CHF 26.2 million, an increase of 17.2% (in local currency +17.4%) over the previous year.

Encouraging order intake in the capital goods segment

The order intake of the Fineblanking Technology segment recovered significantly after a weaker first half-year, and is 18.3% higher than the prior-year period after the first nine months. The order backlog also recorded an increase of 16.6%.

Expected releases in the high-volume parts business remain encouraging

Feintool's customers in the System Parts segment are planning releases amounting to CHF 260.2 million in the coming six months. This figure is 16.6% higher than in the previous year.

Optimistic outlook

For 2017 as a whole, Feintool expects to continue its positive business development despite a market environment characterized by political uncertainties. A total of CHF 580 million to CHF 600 million in sales and an EBIT margin of around 7.6% are expected.

Feintool in brief

Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in the field of fineblanking This technology is distinguished by cost-effectiveness, quality and productivity.

As an innovation driver, Feintool consistently pushes the boundaries of fineblanking and develops smart solutions for its customers' ideas with two possibilities: On the one hand, our fineblanking systems and innovative tools and, on the other hand, the complete production of precise fineblanking and formed components in high volumes for demanding industrial applications.

Feintool covers the entire process chain. The processes used by Feintool support the trends in the automobile industry. Thus, Feintool is a project and development partner in the field of lightweight construction, different module types, and alternative drive concepts, such as hybrid and electric.

The company founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, has its own production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China and Japan so it is always near its customers. Around 2,400 employees and nearly 70 trainees work worldwide on new solutions and create key advantages for Feintool's customers.

The financial key figures at a glance

2017

01.01- 30.09.2017

in CHF m 2016

01.01- 30.09.2016

in CHF m Change[1]



in % Change[1]

in local currency

in % Sales Feintool Group 450.2 416.9 8.0 8.1 System Parts segment 401.2 363.4 10.4 10.5 Fineblanking Technology segment 63.3 66.8 -5.2 -5.0 Orders received (investment goods) 70.0 59.2 18.3 18.4 Order backlog (investment goods) 42.3 36.3 16.6 16.7 Expected releases high-volume parts production 260.2 223.1 16.6 14.1

2017

01.07- 30.09.2017

in CHF m 2016

01.07- 30.09.2016

in CHF m Change[1]



in % Change[1]

in local currency

in % Sales Feintool Group 153.4 138.4 10.8 9.5 System Parts segment 135.3 121.4 11.4 9.9 Fineblanking Technology segment 26.2 22.4 17.2 17.4 Orders received (investment goods) 20.7 16.2 27.5 27.6

[1] Compared to the same period in the previous year

