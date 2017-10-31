Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd / Cancellation of publicly held Actelion shares and delisting from SIX Swiss Exchange as of November 7, 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND- October 31, 2017 - By decision dated October 25, 2017, the Cantonal Court of the Canton of Basel-Landschaft cancelled all publicly held registered shares of Actelion Ltd (Actelion) with a nominal value of CHF 0.50 each (the Actelion Shares) based on article 137 of the Federal Act on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (Financial Market Infrastructure Act).

The holders of the cancelled Actelion Shares will be paid a cash compensation in the amount of USD 280 for each cancelled Actelion Share, corresponding to the offer price paid by Janssen Holding GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, in its public tender offer for all publicly held Actelion Shares. The settlement and payment of the compensation to the remaining minority shareholders of Actelion will take place on or around November 10, 2017.

By decision dated April 18, 2017, SIX Exchange Regulation approved the delisting of the Actelion Shares from SIX Swiss Exchange. By decision dated October 30, 2017, SIX Exchange Regulation determined that the last day of trading of the Actelion Shares will be November 6, 2017 and that the Actelion Shares will be delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange on November 7, 2017.

