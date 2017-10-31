TiGenix: TiGenix provides regulatory update on Cx601 EU Marketing Authorization Application procedure

PRESS RELEASE

TiGenix provides regulatory update on Cx601 EU Marketing Authorization Application procedure

Leuven (BELGIUM) - October 31, 2017, 7:00h CET - TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels and NASDAQ: TIG), an advanced biopharmaceutical company focused on exploiting the anti-inflammatory properties of allogeneic, or donor-derived, stem cells to develop novel therapies for serious medical conditions, today announces that it provided an Oral Explanation of its responses to the Cx601 Marketing Authorization (MA) Application Day 180 List of Outstanding Issues (LoOI) during the meeting of the Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on October 30, 2017.

An Oral Explanation is part of the MA Application procedure for many novel orphan drugs. TiGenix is confident it provided detailed and clarifying responses to the CAT, which may lead to an opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) at its meeting on 11th - 14th December 2017.

The CAT is the EMA's specialised scientific committee for advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMP) such as gene or cell therapies. The committee's main responsibility is to prepare a draft opinion on each ATMP application submitted to the EMA, before the CHMP adopts a final opinion on the marketing authorisation of the medicine concerned. Prior to any adoption of a CAT opinion, MA applicants are normally invited to the CAT plenary meeting to explain positions made in the responses to the Day 180 LoOI.

TiGenix has submitted an MA Application to the EMA for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in adult patients with non-active/mildly active luminal Crohn's disease, when fistulas have shown an inadequate response to at least one conventional or biologic therapy. The application was supported by positive 24 and 52 week Phase III data from the ADMIRE-CD trial. Cx601 has been licensed to Takeda for the exclusive development and commercialization outside of the U.S.

For more information

Claudia Jiménez

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel: +34918049264

Claudia.jimenez@tigenix.com (mailto:Claudia.jimenez@tigenix.com)

About TiGenix

TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels and NASDAQ: TIG) is an advanced biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for serious medical conditions by exploiting the anti-inflammatory properties of allogeneic, or donor-derived, expanded stem cells.

TiGenix lead product, Cx601, has successfully completed a European Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas - a severe, debilitating complication of Crohn's disease. Cx601 has been filed for regulatory approval in Europe and a global Phase III trial intended to support a future U.S. Biologic License Application (BLA) started in 2017. TiGenix has entered into a licensing agreement with Takeda, a global pharmaceutical company active in gastroenterology, under which Takeda acquired the exclusive right to develop and commercialize Cx601 for complex perianal fistulas outside the U.S. TiGenix' second adipose-derived product, Cx611, is undergoing a Phase I/II trial in severe sepsis - a major cause of mortality in the developed world. Finally, AlloCSC-01, targeting acute ischemic heart disease, has demonstrated positive results in a Phase I/II trial in acute myocardial infarction (AMI). TiGenix is headquartered in Leuven (Belgium) and has operations in Madrid (Spain) and Cambridge, MA (USA). For more information, please visit http://www.tigenix.com (http://www.tigenix.com/) .

About Cx601

Cx601 is a local administration of allogeneic (or donor derived) expanded adipose-derived stem cells (eASCs) for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients that have previously failed conventional therapy. Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory disease of the intestine and complex perianal fistulas are a severe and debilitating complication for which there is currently no effective treatment. Cx601 was granted orphan drug designation by the European Commission in 2009 and by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017. TiGenix completed a European Phase III clinical trial (ADMIRE-CD) in August 2015 in which both the primary endpoint and the safety and efficacy profile were met, with patients receiving Cx601 showing a 44% greater probability of achieving combined remission compared to control (placebo)ii. A follow-up analysis was completed at 52 weeks and 104 weeks post-treatment, confirming the sustained efficacy and safety profile of the product[i]. The 24-week results of the Phase III ADMIRE-CD trial were published in The Lancet in July 2016[ii]. Based on the positive 24 weeks Phase III study results, TiGenix submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and a CHMP opinion is expected in 2017. A global Phase III clinical trial (ADMIRE-CD II) intended to support a future U.S. Biologic License Application (BLA) started in 2017, based on a trial protocol that has been agreed with the FDA through a special protocol assessment procedure (SPA) (clinicaltrials.gov (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03279081?cond=complex+perianal+fistulas&draw=1&rank=5); NCT03279081). ADMIRE-CD II is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to confirm the efficacy and safety of a single administration of Cx601 for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients. In July 2016, TiGenix entered into a licensing agreement with Takeda, a global pharmaceutical company active in gastroenterology, under which Takeda acquired exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Cx601 for complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's patients outside of the U.S.

Forward-looking information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of TiGenix and the market in which it operates. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognised by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will" and "continue" and similar expressions. They include all matters that are not historical facts. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, actual results, the financial condition, performance or achievements of TiGenix, or industry results, may turn out to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Given these uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of the publication of this press release. TiGenix disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecast or estimates to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement, forecast or estimate is based, except to the extent required by Belgian law.



[i] Panes, J. et al. OP009 Long-term efficacy and safety of Cx601, allogeneic expanded adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells, for complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease: 52-week results of a phase III randomised controlled trial. J Crohn's Colitis. 2017; 11: S5-S5. [ii] Panés J, García-Olmo D, Van Assche G et al., Expanded allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (Cx601) for complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease: a phase 3 randomized, double-blind controlled trial. The Lancet. 2016; 388(10051):1281-90.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: TiGenix via Globenewswire

