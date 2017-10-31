

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense major Airbus Group SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity owners of the parent surged to 348 million euros from 50 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.45 euro, higher than 0.06 euro last year.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was 521 million euros, up 3 percent from 505 million euros a year ago. Adjusted EBIT dropped 4 percent to 697 million euros from 729 million euros a year earlier.



Revenues for the quarter increased 2 percent to 14.24 billion euros from 13.95 billion euros in the prior year.



Revenues were mainly driven by Commercial Aircraft, offset by lower revenues from lower deliveries and services at Helicopters and the perimeter change at Defence and Space.



Airbus Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders said, 'The strong backlog and a healthy market environment continue to support our commercial aircraft production ramp-up plans. We confirm our outlook even though this year's delivery schedule is extremely back-loaded, largely due to the well-known engine problems plaguing our A320neo Family.'



For fiscal 2017, Airbus still expects mid-single-digit percentage growth in adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings per share compared to 2016.



As the basis for its 2017 guidance, Airbus continues to expect the world economy and air traffic to grow in line with prevailing independent forecasts, which assume no major disruptions.



Airbus still expects to deliver more than 700 commercial aircraft which depends on engine manufacturers meeting commitments.



Further, the company said that the perimeter change in Defence and Space is expected to reduce EBIT Adjusted by around 150 million euros and adjusted earnings per share by around 14 cents.



