Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bio-analytical testing, announces that it has raised total gross proceeds of c. EUR 299 million following the issuance of 550,000 new shares to institutional investors, at a price of EUR 543 per share, representing a 3.0% discount to the closing price on 30th October, 2017, and no discount to the 1-month VWAP*.

Following strong investor demand, Eurofins' management decided to increase the offer size from 500,000 to 550,000 new shares to secure greater funding flexibility for potential acquisitions. As communicated in yesterday's press release announcing the launch of the equity offering, Eurofins intends to use proceeds from the issuance towards financing identified potential acquisition targets. These targets would represent opportunities that are over and above the Group's target acquisition program of EUR 200m per year to reach its revenue objective of EUR 4bn by 2019. The objective is that acquisitions create value for shareholders above their acquisition cost.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "The success of this equity issuance demonstrates investors' confidence in our ability to deploy capital to create significant shareholder value. I would like to thank our supporters in the capital markets for the trust that they have extended over the years, and continue to give to Eurofins, and reiterate that the Board, and the executive management of Eurofins, intend to invest with the same disciplined approach that it has employed in the past, with the objective to create higher earnings per share (EPS) than the dilution impact from the new issuance."

Berenberg and Jefferies acted as joint book-runners for the Placement. The settlement-delivery and the admission of the new shares on Euronext Paris (on the same line as Eurofins' existing shares (ISIN code FR0000038259) should occur on November 2nd, 2017.

*Volume Weighted Average Price

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com



Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is the world leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and that it is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the key emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over 30,000 staff in 400 laboratories across 41 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

