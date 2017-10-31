

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth slowed in September, after improving in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 4.0 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 4.6 percent gain in August. The measure has been rising since July 2016.



Among sectors, mining output alone jumped by 30.0 percent annually in September and manufacturing production grew by 4.4 percent. At the same time, energy production declined sharply by 15.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 2.3 percent from August, when it showed no variations.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that the volume of retail turnover, excluding automobile trade increased at a stable rate of 1.0 percent annually in September.



Sales have been rising since August last year.



Month-on-month, retail sales volume declined 6.0 percent in September, following a 1.0 percent fall in the preceding month.



