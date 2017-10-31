

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported that its third-quarter net income to equity holders were up 8.3% to 2.04 billion euros from 1.89 billion euros, previous year. Excluding one-off items, net income was 2.045 billion euros, down 6.7% from prior year.



Third-quarter revenues were 10.39 billion euros compared to 10.59 billion euros, previous year. Revenues were down 1.8% compared to the third quarter 2016 due to an unfavourable foreign exchange effect: they were down 0.1% at constant scope and exchange rates.



For the first nine months of the year, revenues totalled 32.63 billion euros, up 0.4% compared to the first nine months of 2016 (up 0.3% at constant scope and exchange rates). Net income attributable to equity holders was 6.33 billion euros, up by 1.2% compared to the first nine months of 2016. Excluding the effect of one-off items, net income was 6.43 billion euros, up 7.4%.



