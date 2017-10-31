DBV Technologies: DBV Technologies Reports September 30, 2017 Cash Position

Press Release

Montrouge, France, October 31, 2017

DBV Technologies Reports September 30, 2017 Cash Position

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT) today announced its cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2017, were €170.5 million, compared to €256.5 million as of December 31, 2016.

Number of outstanding and fully diluted shares

As of September 30, 2017, DBV's number of outstanding shares was 24,979,321 ordinary shares and on a fully diluted basis[i], the number of shares was 27,686,521.

DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY. Company shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the form of American Depositary Shares (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) (Ticker: DBVT). For more information on DBV Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-technologies.com

DBV Investor Relations Contact

Sara Blum Sherman

Director, Investor Relations

+1 212-271-0740

sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com (mailto:susanna.mesa@dbv-technologies.com)

DBV Media Contact

Roberta Di Giorgio

Head, Corporate Communications

+1 917-612-2861

roberta.digiorgio@dbv-technologies.com (mailto:roberta.digiorgio@dbv-technologies.com)



[i] fully diluted share capital represents all issued and outstanding shares, as well as all potential shares which may be issued upon exercise of outstanding employee warrants, employee performance shares and share options and nonemployee warrants, as approved by DBV Technologies shareholders and granted by the board of directors.

