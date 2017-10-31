

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net income attributable to stockholders climbed to 130.9 billion yen or $1.16 billion from last year's 4.8 billion yen. Earnings per share grew to 101.35 yen or $0.90 from 3.76 yen last year.



Operating income was 204.2 billion yen or $1.81 billion, significantly higher than 45.7 billion yen a year ago. This significant increase was mainly due to the improvements of operating results in the Semiconductors and G&NS segments as well as All Other.



Sales and operating revenues climbed 22.1 percent to 2.06 trillion yen or $18.25 billion from prior year's 1.69 trillion yen. This significant increase was primarily due to the impact of foreign exchange rates and an increase in Game & Network Services segment sales. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 15%.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company lifted its forecast.



The company now expects attributable net income of 380 billion yen and operating income of 630 billion yen, compared to previous estimate of 255 billion yen and 500 billion yen, respectively.



Consolidated sales and operating revenues for the year are now expected to be 8.5 trillion yen, higher than previous estimate of 8.3 trillion yen, reflecting a growth of 11.8 percent from last year.



In fiscal 2017, attributable net income was 73.3 billion yen, operating income was 288.7 billion yen and sales and operating revenues were 7.60 trillion yen.



