

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corp.(NIPNF.PK), a Japanese provider of IT and network technologies, reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 rose to 18.82 billion yen from the prior year's 13.12 billion yen, primarily due to improved income before income taxes. Basic earnings per share grew to 72.42 yen from 50.48 yen in the prior year.



Operating profit improved by 3.5 billion yen year-on-year, to 7.3 billion yen, mainly due to increased revenue.



Consolidated revenue was 1.29 trillion yen, an increase of 7.2% year-on-year. The increase was mainly due to increased sales in the Public business.



Regarding the consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, there is no change to the NEC Group's consolidated revenue or consolidated operating income forecasts that were previously disclosed on July 31, 2017, the company said.



The NEC Group anticipates net profit attributable to owners of the parent of 35.0 billion yen, an increase of 5.0 billion yen from the previous forecast, mainly due to gain on sales from the transfer of shares in Renesas Electronics Corporation.



There is no change to the previous forecast of an annual dividend of 60 yen per share of common stock.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX