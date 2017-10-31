Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release October 31, 2017, at 8:50 Finnish time



Realizing common Nordic operating models and systems is slower than expected. The transition phase was seen in the third quarter of 2017 in the form of an unexpected negative operating margin, which was announced October 13, 2017. We still believe that 20 percent growth, of which majority is organic, as well as 20 percent operating margin in the long term shall be achieved. However, at this point, we do not expect this to happen by 2020.



Innofactor's long-term financial goal has earlier been to grow profitably:



-- by achieving annual organic growth of about 20 percent by 2020 -- by achieving about 20 percent EBITDA in relation to the net sales by 2020 -- by keeping the cash flow positive and securing solid financial standing in all situations



Going forward, Innofactor's long-term financial goal is to grow profitably:



-- by achieving annual growth of about 20 percent, of which majority is intended to be achieved by organic growth -- by achieving about 20 percent EBITDA in relation to the net sales -- by keeping the cash flow positive and securing solid financial standing in all situations



