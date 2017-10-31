sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,335 Euro		-0,51
-2,33 %
WKN: 895929 ISIN: CH0012142631 Ticker-Symbol: CLRN 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLARIANT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,50
22,00
12:30
21,411
21,418
12:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLARIANT AG
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLARIANT AG21,335-2,33 %