

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the company has submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application to the US FDA for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) suspension for intravenous infusion for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant. The submission is based on results from a global, multi-center Phase II JULIET study in adult patients with r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.



Novartis plans to submit an additional application for marketing authorization for Kymriah with the European Medicines Agency in both diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia later in 2017. The company plans additional regulatory filings for Kymriah outside the US and EU in 2018.



