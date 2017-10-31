sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

54,41 Euro		+0,12
+0,22 %
WKN: A1JFYU ISIN: AT00000AMAG3 Ticker-Symbol: AM8 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,50
55,96
08:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG54,41+0,22 %