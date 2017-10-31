4th New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival 2017 Slated for Nov. 2-5

CHITOSE, Japan, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival 2017, an international animation film festival held in its entirety within the airport terminal building, is to be held from Thursday, November 2, to Sunday, November 5.

In this fourth edition of the festival, animation filmmakers, both Japanese and international, and fans communicate with one another through the internationally common culture of animation, to be shown at the three theaters in the airport.

An International competition, the main part of the animation festival, will show 44 works from 21 countries, which were selected from 2,037 works submitted from 85 countries and regions. The number of the films submitted showed an increase of about 800 works from last year.

There will also be special screenings. Masaaki Yuasa's "Lu Over the Wall" and "MIND GAME" as well as "Legend of the Galactic Heroes -- My Conquest is the Sea of Stars," a collection of works by Yuri Norstein known as animation master, will be shown in collaboration with "Bakuon (extremely loud) Screening" featuring the full blast of dynamic sound generated by speakers used for a live concert. There will be the live score screening of "A Silent Voice" by composer Kensuke Ushio. Moreover, "KUBO and the Two Strings" is to be screened during the festival in advance of its theatrical release in Japan.

Furthermore, at the Center Plaza, the main event space on the second floor of the domestic terminal building, there will be exhibitions and workshops, featuring Indie Games.

For more details, please visit the official website:

http://airport-anifes.jp/en/