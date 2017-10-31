JZ Capital Partners Ltd

JZ CAPITAL REALISES TWO U.S. MICRO-CAP INVESTMENTS FOR A TOTAL GROSS VALUE OF $39.9 MILLION

~ Realisations represent a cumulative $13.4 million uplift to NAV ~

31 October 2017

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LSE:JZCP.L "JZCP' or the "Company'), the London listed fund that invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, has realised two of its US micro-cap investments, Nielsen-Kellerman ("NK') and K2 Towers ("K2'), for a total gross value of $39.9 million, representing a cumulative $13.4 million uplift to JZCP's net asset value ("NAV') as of 31 August 2017.

K2 Towers

K2 was founded in 2009 and specialises in acquiring and maintaining wireless communication towers, with portfolios stretching throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

JZCP expects to receive total proceeds of $31.3 million from the sale of K2 to a strategic buyer, representing an overall gross multiple of invested capital of 1.5x and a gross internal rate of return of 17.6% in just over two years.

Nielsen Kellerman

Established in 1978, NK is a designer, manufacturer and distributer of rugged, waterproof environmental and sports performance instruments for active lifestyles and technical applications.

Having first invested in NK in December 2010, JZCP received proceeds of $8.6 million from the sale, representing a realised gross multiple of invested capital of 3.3x and a realised gross IRR of 19.2%.

David Zalaznick, JZCP's Founder and Investment Adviser, commented: "We are pleased with the successful outcome of both investments. The combined uplift of $13.4 million in these two realisations demonstrates the soundness of the Company's NAV and our ability to achieve realisations above the current valuations in the NAV.'

Ends

For further information:

Ed Berry / Kit Dunford +44 (0) 20 3727 1143

FTI Consulting

David Zalaznick +1 212 485 9410

Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

Rebecca Booth +44 (0) 1481 745189

JZ Capital Partners

About JZCP

JZ Capital Partners ("JZCP') is one of the oldest closed-end investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. It seeks to provide shareholders with a return by investing selectively in US and European microcap companies and US real estate. JZCP receives investment advice from Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI') which is led by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan. They have worked together for more than 35 years and are supported by teams of investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid. JZAI's experts work with the existing management of micro-cap companies to help build better businesses, create value and deliver strong returns for investors. For more information please visit www.jzcp.com.