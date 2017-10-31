BODYCOTE PLC - Directorate Change

31 October 2017

Bodycote plc ("Bodycote')

Directorate Change - Appointment of Non-Executive Chairman

Bodycote plc, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Anne Quinn CBE as Non-Executive Chairman with effect from 1 January 2018.

Anne Quinn has extensive experience in capital intensive and manufacturing industries. She spent her early career with NZ Forest Products Limited and the US management consulting company Resource Planning Associates. She has wide-ranging global experience having joined Standard Oil of Ohio in 1982, which was subsequently acquired by BP plc, following which she went on to work for BP in the US, Belgium, Colombia and the UK. She held a number of executive positions, including group vice president until 2007. From 2008 until 2009 Anne was a managing director of Riverstone Holdings (Europe), a private equity investment firm, specialising in the renewable and conventional energy and power industries.

Anne is currently a Non-Executive Director of Smiths Group plc, having joined the Board in 2009. She has previously held positions as a Non-Executive Director of BOC Group plc and Senior Independent Director of Mondi plc.

As announced on 30 March 2017 Alan Thomson informed the Board of his intention to step down as Chairman and retire as a Director of the Company once a successor had been identified. Alan will step down as Chairman and retire as a Director on 31 December 2017.

For further information, please contact:



Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Chief Executive +44 (0) 1625 505300

Dominique Yates, Chief Financial Officer+44 (0) 1625 505300



FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule +44 (0) 20 7269 7291

About Bodycote

With more than 180 accredited facilities in 23 countries, Bodycote is the world's largest provider of heat treatment and other thermal processing services. Bodycote improves the properties of metals and alloys, extending the life of vital components for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation. Customers in all of these industries have entrusted their products to Bodycote's care for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.bodycote.com.