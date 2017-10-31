

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are set to open largely unchanged on Tuesday as China reported weak manufacturing data and the Bank of Japan held its monetary policy unchanged, as widely expected.



The dollar steadied after hitting a one-week low versus the yen earlier in the day following news that federal investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election had indicted President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and a former Manafort business associate on charges of money laundering and conspiracy against the United States.



The dollar's drop also comes in the wake of reports that Trump is likely to choose Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, viewed as more dovish than other contenders, as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.



Asian stocks are mostly lower after an official survey showed China's manufacturing sector growth softened more than expected in October largely due to weak new orders. The manufacturing PMI fell more than expected to 51.6 from 52.4 in September.



Survey data from GfK released earlier in the day showed that U.K. consumer confidence weakened in October on concerns about wider economic prospects. The headline index fell by one point to -10 in October.



Flash quarterly national accounts, inflation and unemployment figures from the euro zone are slated to be released later in the day.



Oil and gold prices remain little changed in Asian trading ahead of policy meetings of FOMC and BoE as well as the U.S. October payroll report due this week.



Overnight, U.S. stocks retreated from record highs as investors kept an eye on the latest developments in the investigation into Russia's role in last year's presidential election and the Bloomberg reported that House tax writers are discussing a gradual phase-in for the corporate tax-rate cut.



The Dow slid 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite closed marginally lower.



European markets closed mixed on Monday even as Spanish stocks turned in a solid performance after polls suggested rising support for Spanish unity in Catalonia. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.1 percent.



The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index closed marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.2 percent.



