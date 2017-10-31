Nidec to Surpass 500 MWh in Battery Energy Storage Solutions in 2017

MILAN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The industrial solutions multinational signed another contract for the supply of a turn-key photovoltaic plant(PV) with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Corsica.

Nidec Industrial Solutions (NIS) and Corsica Sole, Project Developer and Independent Power Producer (IPP), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the turn-key construction and maintenance of four photovoltaic projects with battery storage which are part of the 13 MWp pipeline project won by Corsica Sole awarded under the French CRE ZNI tender.

NIS and Corsica Sole have recently finalized and signed an EPC contract, related to one of these projects, with a capacity of 4.78MWp(PV)and 7.5MWh(BESS), located near Bastia, one of the biggest electricity consumption centers in Corsica. "This project, and those to come next, demonstrate that it is already technologically possible, economically feasible and socially beneficial today to achieve 100% renewable energy mix," says Michael Coudyser, CEO of Corsica Sole.

The NIS scope of work includes anEPC and two years of maintenance including supplying NIS manufacturing product, namely 1.5 kV inverter, ARTICS Smart Energy, Nidec's Power Management System for smart microgrids and energy storage, in addition to design, construction, installation and commissioning. The plant is expected to be fully operational by April 2018. "We consider this project" - concludes Matteo Rizzi, Nidec Industrial Solutions Director Global Sales PV & BESS - "a significant step in the consolidation of our leadership in renewable energies". The construction of the other three projects, will start in 2018.

Nidec Industrial Solutions is currently the world's leading supplier of PV, battery energy storage solutions and smart microgrids with an installed base in BESS of more than 430 MWh already in operation and another 59 MWh expected to come online later this year.

Nidec Industrial Solutions success is the result of extensive expertise in automation and power quality along with a strong capacity for R&D. At the end of last year, theylaunchedtwo new applications for Power Conversion System (PCS): the ES1000 inverter, specifically designed to maximize grid performanceoffering primary, secondary and tertiary frequency regulation, and the GS1500, a 1500V Power Conversion Systems for PV plants. The new GS1500 has already been met with success, bringing the company to have more than 200 MW PV installed around the world.

