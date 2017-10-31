HKScan Corporation Stock Exchange Release 31 October 2017, at 9:00 EET



HKScan to revise its operating profit outlook



HKScan Corporation estimates its comparable operating profit (EBIT) for 2017 to be at loss. HKScan previously estimated that its comparable operating profit (EBIT) for 2017 to stay below the previous year's level (EUR 13.2 million).



HKScan is currently ramping up the new poultry unit in Rauma, Finland. The reasons for the revised outlook is the higher than anticipated ramp up cost of the new Rauma unit and also the temporary decreased delivery capability in poultry in Finland.



The Rauma unit will improve the efficiency and the competitiveness of the HKScan's poultry production and enable to introduce new food concepts in 2018.



HKScan will publish its January-September interim report on Wednesday 8 November, 2017.



