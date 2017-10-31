Lahti, Finland, 2017-10-31 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAUTE CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT OCTOBER 31, 2017 AT 9:00 a.m.



RAUTE CORPORATION - INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2017



- The Group's net sales, EUR 109.0 million (MEUR 77.1), increased 41% on the comparison period. The order intake was EUR 94 million (MEUR 120). - Operating profit was EUR 8.3 million (MEUR 4.3), showing growth of 94% on the comparison period. The result before taxes was EUR 8.3 million (MEUR 3.9). - Earnings per share were EUR 1.52 (EUR 0.74). - Third-quarter net sales amounted to EUR 37.2 million and the operating result was EUR 4.2 million. Order intake was EUR 42 million. The order book at the end of the reporting period amounted to EUR 89 million (MEUR 102). - The outlook for financial performance remains unchanged. Raute's net sales are expected to grow clearly in 2017 and operating profit is forecast to improve clearly from 2016.



TAPANI KIISKI, PRESIDENT AND CEO: EXCELLENT SUCCESS IN THE THIRD QUARTER



The growth in net sales in the third quarter met our target. That helped for its part to raise our profitability to an excellent level. We are happy with our result development. We are well on our way to proving our prediction that our relative profitability will improve in the second half of the year.



During the third quarter, we succeeded in our deliveries as planned. We owe our improved relative profitability to nearly record-high net sales, the relatively lower general costs in the period and our success in project implementation and operational development projects. Also the order intake, EUR 42 million, was at a good level.



Our order book is strong, and we have a significant amount in the orders for the year 2018 and some also for the year 2019. Thus, we will retain our good momentum, and the utilization rates of our resources will remain high for the rest of the year. The order book scheduled for the last quarter of the year predicts that this year will be more even in terms of net sales than some previous ones. The operating profit of the last quarter will correspond with the level of net sales. As the demand on our key market areas has also continued active, our outlook is promising.



Thanks to a good start to the year, a strong order book and continued active demand, I am confident that our net sales will clearly grow and our operating profit will clearly improve from the previous year.



THIRD QUARTER OF 2017



Order intake and order book



The order intake in the third quarter, EUR 42 million (MEUR 92), was at a good level. The biggest single new orders were for an LVL lay-up line to the United States, an order for two veneer peeling lines to Italy and a veneer pressing line for Italy.



Technology services accounted for EUR 13 million (MEUR 11) of the order intake.



The order book grew during the past quarter by EUR 3 million, amounting to a strong EUR 89 million at the end of the period (MEUR 102).



Net sales



Third-quarter net sales amounted to nearly record-high EUR 37.2 million (MEUR 23.4). Technology services accounted for 38 percent (49%) of the total net sales and amounted to EUR 14.2 million (MEUR 11.3).



Result and profitability



Operating profit in the third quarter was EUR 4.2 million positive (MEUR 1.4 positive) and accounted for 11.2 percent (5.8%) of net sales. The result was EUR 3.4 million positive (MEUR 0.9 positive), and earnings per share (undiluted) were EUR +0.81 (EUR +0.22). The quarter's profitability was impacted by nearly record-high net sales, the relatively lower general costs in the period, successful project implementation and the results of our operational development projects.



RAUTE CORPORATION - INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-SEPTEMBER 30, 2017



BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Market situation in customer industries



The situation in the global economy and the financial markets during 2017 did not change considerably with respect to Raute or Raute's customer base. The relatively slow positive development has continued in the key market areas.



Although construction activity has increased in many market areas, it is still at a fairly low level in all market areas, including North America. Thanks to the continued brighter market situation, investment activity among Raute's customers has gradually improved and the unravelling of the built-up investment backlog has begun. Projects that have been at the negotiation stage for a long time have begun to materialize as orders. Demand has remained fairly brisk over the whole of the past year.



Demand for wood products technology and technology services



Invitations to tender for both creating new capacity and even smaller project-type undertakings continued at a good level, and trade negotiations took place at a brisk pace. Plenty of projects encompassing individual machine lines were started up.



Demand for maintenance and spare parts services remained good. This indicates that the utilization rates of Raute's customers' production facilities continued to remain, for the most part, at a good level.



ORDER INTAKE AND ORDER BOOK



Raute serves the wood products industry with a full-service concept based on service that encompasses the entire life cycle of the delivered equipment. Raute's business consists of project deliveries and technology services. Project deliveries encompass projects from individual machine or production line deliveries to deliveries of all the machines and equipment belonging to a mill's production process. Additionally, Raute's full-service concept includes comprehensive technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations, as well as consulting, training and reconditioned machinery.



The order intake during the review period was at a good level and amounted to EUR 94 million (MEUR 120). An exceptionally large proportion of new orders was again received from European customers. A large LVL lay-up line order raised North America's share of the order intake higher than it has been in the recent past. Similarly, Russia accounted for an unusually small share of new orders in the third quarter.



Of new orders, 50 percent came from Europe (53%), 28 percent from North America (7%), 14 percent from Russia (35%), 1 percent from Asia-Pacific (3%) and 7 percent from South America (2%). The third quarter accounted for EUR 42 million of the order intake. Sometimes even strong fluctuations in the distribution of new orders between the various market areas and over time are typical for project-focused business.



Order intake in technology services amounted to EUR 39 million (MEUR 29), increasing 31 percent on the comparison period. Growth came equally from all areas of technology services.



The order book grew by EUR 3 million during the third quarter. The order book at the end of the reporting period amounted to a strong EUR 89 million (MEUR 102). A significant portion of the order book is scheduled for 2018.



COMPETITIVE POSITION



Raute's competitive position has remained unchanged and is good. Raute's solutions help customers in securing their delivery and service capabilities throughout the life cycle of the production process or a part thereof. In such investments, the supplier's overall expertise and extensive and diverse technology offering play a key role. The competitive edge provided by Raute plays a major role when customers select their cooperation partners. Raute's strong financial position and long-term dedication to serving selected customer industries also enhance its credibility and improve its competitive position as a company that carries out long-term investment projects.



The Metriguard products acquired in April complement Raute's product range. Metriguard's equipment has been integrated into dozens of Raute's deliveries over the years. The active installed equipment base extends from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.



NET SALES



Net sales for the reporting period, EUR 109.0 million (MEUR 77.1), were up 41 percent on the comparison period.



Of the total net sales for the reporting period, Europe accounted for 52 percent (60%), Russia for 28 percent (16%), North America for 14 percent (16%), South America for 4 percent (4%), and Asia-Pacific for 2 percent (5%).



Net sales for technology services grew during the reporting period by 21 percent and amounted to EUR 36 million (MEUR 30). Technology services' share of the Group's total net sales declined to 33 percent (39%) due to the strong 54 percent growth in project deliveries.



RESULT AND PROFITABILITY



During the period under review, operating profit was EUR 8.3 million positive (MEUR 4.3 positive) and accounted for 7.6 percent of net sales (5.5%). Operating profit grew 94 percent on the comparison period.



The result before taxes for the reporting period was EUR 8.3 million positive (MEUR 3.9 positive). The result for the reporting period was EUR 6.4 million positive (MEUR 3.1 positive). Earnings per share (undiluted) were EUR 1.52 (EUR 0.74).



CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET



The Group's financial position has remained good. At the end of the reporting period, gearing was -56 percent (-50%) and the equity ratio 61 percent (62%). Fluctuations in balance sheet working capital items and the key figures based on them are due to differences in the timing of customer payments and the cost accumulation from project deliveries, which is typical of the project business.



The Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 23.1 million (MEUR 19.1) at the end of the reporting period. Operating cash flow was EUR 9.2 million positive (MEUR 15.4 positive). Cash flow from investment activities was EUR 5.8 million negative (MEUR 2.4 negative), including the cash consideration of EUR 2.9 million on the purchase price and costs of EUR 0.5 million related to the acquisition of the Metriguard business. Cash flow from financing activities was EUR 4.1 million negative (MEUR 0.4 negative), including dividend payments of EUR 4.2 million.



Interest-bearing liabilities amounted to EUR 3.0 million (MEUR 3.9) at the end of the reporting period.



The parent company Raute Corporation has a EUR 10 million commercial paper program, which allows the company to issue commercial papers maturing in less than one year.



The parent company Raute Corporation is prepared for future working capital needs and has long-term credit facility agreements with three Nordic banks totaling EUR 23.0 million. The main covenants for the credit facility are an equity ratio of >30% and gearing of <100%. Of the credit facilities, EUR 21.7 million remained unused at the end of the reporting period.



EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD



Raute Corporation published stock exchange releases on the following events:



January 2, 2017 Market-making for Raute Corporation transferred to Nordea Bank AB (publ) January 11, 2017 Raute Corporation's trading and issuer codes to change as from January 16, 2017 February 15, 2017 A new performance- and share-value-based long-term incentive program established for Raute's top management March 6, 2017 Disposal of Raute Corporation's own shares March 28, 2017 Decisions of Raute's Annual General Meeting March 31, 2017 Raute Corporation strengthens its offering in veneer and lumber grading technology by acquiring the business of Metriguard Inc. July 27, 2017 Raute revises its guidance for 2017 net sales and operating profit: Net sales will grow clearly and operating profit will improve clearly July 31, 2017 Raute receives an order worth over EUR 11 million to USA September 25, 2017 Issue of new shares of Raute Corporation without consideration to the company itself.



RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE



Raute is a leading technology supplier for the plywood and LVL industries and focuses strongly on the development of increasingly efficient, productive and environmentally friendly manufacturing technology and supporting measurement and machine vision applications. Opportunities provided by digitalization are also an essential part of R&D activities.



Research and development costs in the reporting period amounted to EUR 2.4 million (MEUR 2.0), representing 2.2 percent of net sales (2.6%).



Capital expenditure during the period came to EUR 5.6 million (MEUR 2.4) and accounted for 5.2 percent (3.1%) of net sales. The acquisition of the Metriguard business accounted for EUR 3.4 million of the Group's capital expenditure, including an estimate of the earn-out share to be paid in 2018.



PERSONNEL



During the reporting period, the Group's personnel grew by 42 people, numbering 685 (637) at the end of the reporting period. The higher number of personnel includes the transfer of 24 employees to Raute in connection with the acquisition of Metriguard Inc. Group companies outside Finland accounted for 30 percent (29%) of employees.



Converted to full-time employees ("effective headcount"), the average number of employees was 657 (632) during the reporting period.



GROUP STRUCTURE



Raute Group established a new subsidiary, Metriguard Technologies, Inc., in the United States. The new subsidiary was a party to the acquisition agreement realized with Metriguard Inc. and has continued Metriguard Inc.'s business as of April 3, 2017.



Metriguard is a market leader in grading technology for lumber and veneer manufactured in an industrial production process. Metriguard sells and maintains measuring equipment for the veneer and plywood industry and for sawmills on a global scale. The subsidiary is located in Pullman, Washington.



The Metriguard business's financial information will be reported as part of Raute's wood products technology segment. The full consideration for the business was EUR 4.0 million, of which EUR 2.9 million was paid in the form of a cash consideration. The value of the acquired net assets amounted to EUR 3.0 million and goodwill generated was EUR 1.0 million. Expenses of EUR 0.5 million related to the acquisition were entered as a cost item.



SHARES



The number of Raute Corporation's shares at the end of the reporting period totaled 4,230,335, of which 991,161 were series K shares (ordinary share, 20 votes/share) and 3,239,174 were series A shares (1 vote/share). Series K and A shares confer equal rights to dividends and company assets.



Series K shares can be converted to series A shares under the terms set out in section 3 of the Articles of Association. If an ordinary share is transferred to a new owner who has not previously held series K shares, the new owner must notify the Board of Directors of this in writing and without delay. Other holders of series K shares have the right to redeem the share under the terms specified in Article 4 of the Articles of Association.



Raute Corporation's series A shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The trading code is RAUTE. Raute Corporation has signed a market making agreement with Nordea Bank Ab in compliance with the Liquidity Providing (LP) requirements issued by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



The company's market capitalization at the end of the reporting period was EUR 96.1 million (MEUR 68.2), with series K shares valued at the closing price of series A shares on September 30, 2017, i.e. EUR 22.71 (EUR 16.29).



On September 25, 2017, the company resolved on the issuance of new shares to the company itself without consideration so that, in spring 2018, it will have own shares held by the company available for the payment of the share rewards payable based on the company's share incentive plan 2016-2018. The 8,913 new series A shares were entered in the Trade Register on October 17, 2017 and admitted to public trading on October 18, 2017.



STOCK OPTIONS



At the end of the reporting period, altogether 23,946 of the company's series 2010 C stock options were unexercised. The subscription period for Raute Corporation's series B stock options ended on March 31, 2017.



Raute Corporation's series 2010 C stock options are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the trading code RAUTEEW310. The subscription period for series C stock options is March 1, 2015-March 31, 2018. The subscription price at the end of the reporting period was EUR 5.00 and the closing price was EUR 15.00.



REMUNERATION



The Group has remuneration systems in place that cover the entire personnel.



Share-based incentive plans



The Group has valid long-term share-based incentive plans based on performance.



The company presented its latest performance- and share-based long-term incentive plan to the top management on February 15, 2017.



The terms and conditions of the incentive plans are available on the company's website.



SHAREHOLDERS



The number of shareholders totaled 3,625 at the beginning of the year and 4,419 at the end of the reporting period. Series K shares were held by 55 private individuals (50) at the end of the reporting period. The company did not receive any flagging notifications during the reporting period.



The Board of Directors, the President and CEO as well as the Executive Board held altogether 246,573 company shares, equaling 5.8 percent (5.9%) of the company shares and 11.2 percent (11.2%) of the votes at the end of the reporting period.



CORPORATE GOVERNANCE



Raute Corporation complies with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2015 for listed companies issued by the Securities Market Association on October 1, 2015.



EXECUTIVE BOARD



Raute Group's Executive Board and the members' areas of responsibility: Tapani Kiiski, President and CEO, Chairman - Sales Arja Hakala, Group Vice President, Finance, CFO - Finance and administration Marko Hjelt, Group Vice President, Human Resources - Human resources and competence development Mika Hyysti, Group Vice President, Technology - Technology, products and R&D Timo Kangas, Group Vice President, EMEA - Market area EMEA Antti Laulainen, Group Vice President, Technology Services and Sales Management - Technology services and sales management Petri Strengell, Group Vice President, Supply Chain - Sourcing and production.



ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2017



Raute Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held on March 28, 2017. More detailed information on the decisions of the Annual General Meeting can be found in the stock exchange release issued on March 28, 2017.



DISTRIBUTION OF PROFIT FOR THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR



The company distributed a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for the 2016 financial year. The total amount of dividends is EUR 4.2 million, with series A shares accounting for EUR 3,228,550.00 and series K shares for EUR 991,161.00. The dividend payment date was April 6, 2017.



BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEES



At the General Meeting on March 28, 2017, Mr. Erkki Pehu-Lehtonen was elected Chairman of the Board, Mr. Mika Mustakallio was elected Vice-Chair, and Mr. Joni Bask, Ms. Laura Raitio, Mr. Pekka Suominen, and Mr. Patrick von Essen were elected as Board members. The Board of Directors' term of office will continue until the 2018 Annual General Meeting.



Based on the evaluation of independence, Chairman Mr. Erkki Pehu-Lehtonen and members Mr. Joni Bask, Mr. Patrick von Essen, Ms. Laura Raitio, and Mr. Pekka Suominen are independent of the company. The Chairman of the Board (Mr. Erkki Pehu-Lehtonen) and two Board members (Mr. Patrick von Essen and Ms. Laura Raitio) are independent of major shareholders.



Raute Corporation's Board of Directors has an Appointments Committee. The Appointments Committee is chaired by Mr. Erkki Pehu-Lehtonen and its members are Mr. Mika Mustakallio and Mr. Pekka Suominen. The Audit and Working Committees' tasks are handled by the Board of Directors.



EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD



Raute Corporation published stock exchange releases on the following events after the reporting period:



October 17, 2017 The 8,913 new series A shares of Raute Corporation registered and admitted to public trading October 24, 2017 Raute received an order of over EUR 21 million.



BUSINESS RISKS



Risks in the near term continue to be driven by the uncertainty relating to the global economic situation and the development of the financial markets, as well as by international political instability. During the reporting period, there were no essential changes in the business risks described in the 2016 Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements.



The most significant risks for Raute in the near term are related to the implementation of major mill-scale projects that are in the order book, in accordance with the contract terms.



OUTLOOK FOR 2017



On July 27, 2017, Raute changed its guidance for the full year 2017 concerning net sales and operating profit. The accumulated net sales and operating profit, the order book timed for the rest of the year, the accumulation of new orders and continued active demand confirm our previous estimate: Raute's net sales in 2017 are expected to grow clearly and operating profit is forecast to improve clearly from 2016.



TABLES SECTION OF THE INTERIM REPORT



Raute Corporation's Board of Directors has on October 31, 2017 reviewed the Interim financial report for January 1 - September 30, 2017 and approved it to be published in compliance with this release.



The figures for the financial year 2016 presented in the figures section of the Interim report have been audited. The presented interim financial report figures have not been audited.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME 1.7.-30.9 1.7.-30. 1.1.-30. 1.1.-30. 1.1.-31. . 9. 9. 9. 12. (EUR 1 000) 2017 2016 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NET SALES 37 152 23 355 108 956 77 087 113 130 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in inventories -224 67 1 013 1 044 150 of finished goods and work in progress Other operating 167 46 286 1 080 1 103 income Materials and -19 386 -10 032 -59 538 -37 809 -54 849 services Employee benefits -9 495 -8 627 -29 599 -26 725 -36 606 expense Depreciation and -654 -605 -1 931 -1 694 -2 340 amortization Other operating -3 381 -2 838 -10 915 -8 717 -12 030 expenses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total operating -32 916 -22 103 -101 983 -74 944 -105 825 expenses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OPERATING PROFIT 4 179 1 364 8 273 4 267 8 558 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of net sales 11,2 5,8 7,6 5,5 7,6 Financial income 19 -70 354 -29 123 Financial expenses -121 -134 -371 -322 -461 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial expenses, -102 -205 -17 -351 -338 net -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROFIT BEFORE TAX 4 077 1 159 8 256 3 916 8 220 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of net sales 11,0 5,0 7,6 5,1 7,3 Income taxes -660 -219 -1 846 -847 -1 536 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 3 417 940 6 410 3 069 6 684 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of net sales 9,2 4,0 5,9 4,0 5,9 Profit for the period attributable to Equity holders of the 3 417 940 6 410 3 069 6 684 Parent company Earnings per share for profit attributable to Equity holders of the Parent company, EUR Undiluted earnings 0,81 0,22 1,52 0,74 1,60 per share Diluted earnings per 0,80 0,22 1,51 0,73 1,59 share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1.7.-30.9 1.7.-30. 1.1.-30. 1.1.-30. 1.1.-31. . 9. 9. 9. 12. (EUR 1 000) 2017 2016 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 3 417 940 6 410 3 069 6 684 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income items: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurement of defined - - - - - benefit obligations Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Changes in the fair value of - - -259 - 259 available-for-sale investments Hedge accounting -40 -41 -220 1 66 Exchange differences on -85 -86 -177 200 534 translating foreign operations Income taxes related 18 - 97 - -60 to these items -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income items -109 -127 -559 201 799 for the period, net of tax -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT FOR THE 3 308 814 5 852 3 270 7 483 PERIOD -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive profit for the period attributable to Equity holders of the 3 308 814 5 852 3 270 7 483 Parent company Shares, 1 000 pcs Adjusted average 4 229 4 192 4 220 4 160 4 167 number of shares Adjusted average number of 4 259 4 201 4 249 4 194 4 210 shares diluted ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED BALANCE 30.9. 30.9. 31.12. SHEET (EUR 1 000) 2017 2016 2016 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 1 035 - - Other intangible 2 711 1 497 1 353 assets Property, plant and 9 290 9 306 9 580 equipment Other financial 471 490 748 assets Deferred tax assets 351 184 167 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current 13 858 11 476 11 848 assets ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Current assets Inventories 11 670 10 368 9 674 Accounts receivables and 29 305 20 973 24 435 other receivables Income tax receivable 50 183 40 Cash and cash 23 123 19 120 23 769 equivalents ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current assets 64 147 50 644 57 918 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ASSETS 78 005 62 120 69 767 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to Equity holders of the Parent company Share capital 8 256 8 256 8 256 Fair value reserve 6 479 6 687 6 577 and other reserves Exchange differences 665 508 842 Retained earnings 14 322 11 859 11 859 Profit for the period 6 410 3 069 6 684 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 36 132 30 379 34 217 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current liabilities Provisions 927 501 462 Deferred tax 24 10 192 liability ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current 951 511 653 liabilities ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Current liabilities Provisions 1 141 1 303 1 156 Current 2 982 3 853 3 136 interest-bearing liabilities Current advance 18 472 13 243 13 069 payments received Income tax liability 899 734 1 131 Trade payables and 17 428 12 097 16 404 other liabilities ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current 40 922 31 231 34 896 liabilities ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 41 873 31 742 35 549 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL EQUITY AND 78 005 62 120 69 767 LIABILITIES ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF 1.1.-30. 1.1.-30. 1.1.-31. CASH FLOWS 9. 9. 12. (EUR 1 000) 2017 2016 2016 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from 118 350 91 896 123 974 customers Other operating 286 1 080 1 103 income Payments to suppliers -106 766 -77 004 -103 221 and employees ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow before financial 11 870 15 972 21 856 items and taxes Interest paid from -215 -78 -111 operating activities Dividends received from 120 114 114 operating activities Interest received 4 2 3 from operating activities Other financing items from -203 -203 -251 operating activities Income taxes paid from -2 408 -404 -374 operating activities ----------------------------------------------------------------------- NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 9 169 15 403 21 237 (A) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and -2 631 -2 460 -3 019 equipment and intangible assets Business transaction -3 371 - - Proceeds from sale of property, plant 29 26 94 and equipment and intangible assets Proceeds from sale of 182 - - investments ----------------------------------------------------------------------- NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES -5 790 -2 435 -2 925 (B) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issue 155 510 528 of share capital Proceeds from current 3 000 6 011 6 410 borrowings Repayments of current -3 000 -3 625 -4 794 borrowings Dividends paid and -4 220 -3 303 -3 303 return of equity ----------------------------------------------------------------------- NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES -4 065 -406 -1 158 (C) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -686 12 562 17 154 (A+B+C) increase (+)/decrease (-) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE 23 769 6 538 6 538 BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD* ----------------------------------------------------------------------- NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH -686 12 562 17 154 EQUIVALENTS EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 40 21 77 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF 23 123 19 120 23 769 THE PERIOD* ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS IN THE BALANCE SHEET AT THE END OF THE PERIOD* Cash and cash 23 123 19 120 23 769 equivalents ----------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 23 123 19 120 23 769 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- *Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash and bank receivables, which will be due within the following three months' period. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Share Invested Other Exchange Retained non-restr icted (EUR 1 000) capita equity reserves differen earnings l reserve ces ----------------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at Jan. 1, 8 256 5 445 1 132 842 18 543 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive profit for the period Profit for the period - - - - 6 410 Other comprehensive income items: Changes in the fair value of available-for-sale - - -259 - - investments Hedging reserve - - -220 - - Exchange differences - - - -177 - on translating foreign operations Income taxes related - - 97 - - to these items ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive 0 0 -382 -177 6 410 profit for the period ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Transactions with owners Share-options - 155 - - - exercised Equity-settled - - 128 - - share-based transactions Dividends - - - - -4 220 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total transactions 0 155 128 0 -4 220 with owners ----------------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at September 8 256 5 600 879 665 20 733 30, 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY --------------------------------------------------- To the owners of TOTAL (EUR 1 000) the Parent EQUITY company --------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at Jan. 1, 34 217 34 217 2017 --------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive profit for the period Profit for the period 6 410 6 410 Other comprehensive income items: Changes in the fair value available-for-sale -259 -259 investments Hedging reserve -220 -220 Exchange differences -177 -177 on translating foreign operations Income taxes related 97 97 to these items --------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive 5 851 5 851 profit for the period --------------------------------------------------- Transactions with owners Share-options 155 155 exercised Equity-settled 128 128 share-based transactions Dividends -4 220 -4 220 --------------------------------------------------- Total transactions -3 937 -3 937 with owners --------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at September 36 132 36 132 30, 2017 --------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Share Invested Other Exchange Retained non-restr icted (EUR 1 000) capita equity reserves differen earnings l reserve ces ----------------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at Jan. 1, 8 223 4 950 1 058 308 15 161 2016 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive profit for the period Profit for the period - - - - 3 069 Other comprehensive income items: Changes in the fair value of available-for-sale - - - - - investments Hedging reserve - - 1 - - Exchange differences - - - 200 - on translating foreign operations Income taxes related - - - - - to these items ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive 0 0 1 200 3 069 profit for the period ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Transactions with owners Share-options 33 477 - - - exercised Equity-settled - - 200 - - share-based transactions Dividends - - - - -3 303 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total transactions 33 477 200 0 -3 303 with owners ----------------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at September 8 256 5 427 1 260 508 14 928 30, 2016 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY --------------------------------------------------- To the owners of TOTAL (EUR 1 000) the Parent EQUITY company --------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at Jan. 1, 29 700 29 700 2016 --------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive profit for the period Profit for the period 3 069 3 069 Other comprehensive income items: Changes in the fair value of available-for-sale - - investments Hedging reserve 1 1 Exchange differences 200 200 on translating foreign operations Income taxes related - - to these items --------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive 3 271 3 271 profit for the period --------------------------------------------------- Transactions with owners Share-options 510 510 exercised Equity-settled 200 200 share-based transactions Dividends -3 303 -3 303 --------------------------------------------------- Total transactions -2 593 -2 593 with owners --------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at September 30 379 30 379 30, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------



NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT



General information



Raute Group is a globally operating technology and service company with core competence in selected wood products manufacturing processes. Raute's customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL and sawn timber.



Raute's full-service concept is based on product life-cycle management and includes project deliveries and technology services. Its technology offering covers machinery and equipment of the customer's entire production process. In addition to a broad range of machines and equipment, Raute's solutions cover technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations.



Raute Group's Parent company, Raute Corporation, is a Finnish public limited liability company established in accordance with Finnish law (Business ID FI01490726). Its series A shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, under Industrials. Raute Corporation is domiciled in Lahti. The address of its registered office is Rautetie 2, FI-15550 Nastola, and its postal address is P.O. Box 69, FI-15551 Nastola.



Basis of preparation



Raute Corporation's Interim financial report for January 1 - September 30, 2017 has been prepared in accordance with standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and with the principles of presentation presented in the consolidated financial statement 2016. The Interim financial report does not contain full notes or other information presented in the financial statements, and therefore the Interim financial report should be read in conjunction with the Financial statements published for 2016. Preparations of the Interim financial report have complied with the IAS and IFRS standards, as well as SIC and IFRIC interpretations, effective on September 30, 2017.



Preparation work for the adoption of IFRS 15 standard in Raute Group continues. Raute will give additional information on the impacts of the IFRS standard in the year-end financial statements 2017 and estimates on the numerical impacts at the beginning of the financial year 2018.



All of the figures presented in the Interim financial report are in thousand euro, unless otherwise stated. Due to the rounding of the figures in the tables, the sums of figures may deviate from the sum total presented in the table. Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding figures in the comparison period.



When preparing the Interim financial report in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards, the company management has made estimates and assumptions. The estimates and assumptions have been based on management's best knowledge at the reporting date, therefore actual results may differ from these estimates.



Raute Corporation's consolidated financial statement information is available online at www.raute.com or at the head office of the Parent company, Rautetie 2, FI-15550 Nastola, Finland.



Net sales



The main part of the net sales is comprised of project deliveries and modernizations, which have been treated as long-term projects. The rest of the net sales is comprised of technology services provided to the wood products industry such as spare parts and maintenance services as well as services provided to the development of customers' business.



Project deliveries and modernizations related to technology services include both product and service sales, making it impossible to give a reliable presentation of the breakdown of the Group's net sales into purely product and service sales.



Large delivery projects can temporarily increase the shares of various customers of the Group's net sales to more than ten percent. At the end of the period, the Group had three customers (2), whose customized share of the Group's net sales temporarily exceeded ten percent. The sales share of the customers was 46 percent.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1.1.-30 1.1.-30 1.1.-31 .9. .9. .12. 2017 % 2016 % 2016 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net sales by market area EMEA (Europe and Africa) 56 826 52 45 958 60 67 186 60 CIS (Russia) 29 938 28 12 261 16 19 928 17 NAM (North America) 15 149 14 12 244 16 16 829 15 LAM (South America) 4 459 4 2 990 4 3 826 3 APAC (Asia-Pacific) 2 585 2 3 634 5 5 361 5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 108 956 100 77 087 100 113 130 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finland accounted for 16 percent (16 %) of net sales. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.9. 30.9. 31.12. 2017 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Long-term projects Specification of net sales Net sales by percentage of 86 993 60 430 89 231 completion Other net sales 21 964 16 657 23 899 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 108 956 77 087 113 130 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Project revenues entered as income from currently undelivered long-term projects recognized by percentage of 146 351 105 466 114 461 completion Amount of long-term project 85 686 101 169 105 684 revenues not yet entered as income (order book) The balance sheet items of the undelivered projects Projects for which the value by percentage of completion exceeds advance payments invoiced - aggregate amount of costs 98 128 82 827 90 806 incurred and recognized profits less recognized losses - advance payments received 80 050 69 255 74 065 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross amount due from customers 18 078 13 572 16 741 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Projects in which advance payments invoiced exceed the value by percentage of completion - aggregate amount of costs 47 304 21 279 23 641 incurred and recognized profits less recognized losses - advance payments received 63 713 33 495 35 980 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross amount due to customers 16 409 12 216 12 339 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Advance payments included in the current liabilities in the balance sheet Gross amount due to customers 16 409 12 216 12 339 Other advance payments received, not under 2 063 1 027 730 percentage of completion ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 18 472 13 243 13 069 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Advance payments of the long-term projects included in inventories in the balance sheet Advance payments paid for long-term 1 042 575 847 projects ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1 042 575 847 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.9. 30.9. 31.12. Number of personnel 2017 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effective, on average 657 632 631 In books, on average 676 642 642 In books, at the end of the period 685 637 643 Personnel working abroad, at the end of the 206 185 183 period Personnel working abroad, % 30,1 29,0 28,5 Pledges on behalf of the company's management No loans have been granted to the company's management. No pledges have been given or other commitments made on behalf of the company's management and shareholders. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.9. 30.9. 31.12. 2017 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Research and development costs Research and development costs for the -2 416 -1 980 -2 863 period Amortization of previously capitalized -170 -170 -227 development costs Development costs recognized as an asset in the 84 - - balance sheet ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Research and development costs entered as -2 502 -2 150 -3 090 expense for the period ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.9. 30.9. 31.12. 2017 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other intangible assets Acquisition cost at the beginning of the 13 391 14 035 14 035 period Exchange rate differences -49 -46 -28 Additions 1 684 94 108 Reclassification between items 252 296 -724 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Acquisition cost at the end of the period 16 298 14 378 13 391 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated depreciation and amortization at the -12 038 -12 426 -12 426 beginning of the period Exchange rate differences 43 33 18 Accumulated depreciation and amortization of - - 1 020 disposals and reclassifications Depreciation and amortization for the -573 -488 -650 period ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated depreciation and amortization at the -13 587 -12 882 -12 038 end of the period ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Book value of Intangible assets, at the 1 353 1 609 1 609 beginning of the period Book value of Intangible assets, at the end of 2 711 1 497 1 353 the period ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.9. 30.9. 31.12. 2017 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Property, plant and equipment Acquisition cost at the beginning of the 48 657 45 463 45 463 period Exchange rate differences -407 121 445 Additions 1 414 2 330 3 116 Disposals -24 -8 -66 Reclassification between items -252 -301 -301 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Acquisition cost at the end of the period 49 389 47 605 48 657 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated depreciation and amortization at the -39 077 -36 934 -36 934 beginning of the period Exchange rate differences 335 -165 -458 Accumulated depreciation and amortization of 1 5 5 disposals and reclassifications Depreciation for the period -1 359 -1 205 -1 690 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated depreciation and amortization at the -40 099 -38 299 -39 077 end of the period ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Book value of Property, plant and equipment, at 9 580 8 529 8 529 the beginning of the period Book value of Property, plant and equipment, at 9 290 9 306 9 580 the end of the period



Business transaction Metriguard Technologies, Inc.



On April 3, 2017, Raute Corporation acquired the business of Metriguard Inc. in the USA. Metriguard sells and maintains measuring equipment for the veneer and plywood industry and for sawmills on a global scale. The production of the company has been centralized in Pullman, Washington. Metriguard's business will be continued under Raute's new US subsidiary, Metriguard Technologies, Inc., whose financial information will be reported as part of Raute's wood products technology segment.



The acquisition has been implemented as an asset purchase, including Metriguard's intangible assets, working capital and fixed assets, except real estate. Metriguard Inc.'s personnel transferred in the business transaction. The purchase price is paid in two installments. A base purchase price of USD 3.1 million has been paid at closing. The additional earn-out payment based on net sales for a 12-month period following closing of the transaction will be paid in the summer 2018. The fair values of the balance sheet items recognized from the acquisition are preliminary.



The Group has recognized acquisition related expenses in the amount of EUR 0.5 million. The expenses are included in Other operating expenses of the consolidated statement of income.



------------------------------------------------- Fair values of the acquisition 3.4.2017 ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Assets and liabilities ------------------------------------------------- Intangible assets 1 407 Tangible assets 94 Inventory 1 368 Sales receivables and other receivables 310 Trade payables and other payables -178 ------------------------------------------------- Net assets acquired 3 002 ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Purchase consideration ------------------------------------------------- Cash paid 2 911 Contingent consideration 1 126 ------------------------------------------------- Total purchase consideration 4 037 ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Goodwill from the acquisition ------------------------------------------------- Total purchase consideration 4 037 Net assets acquired -3 002 ------------------------------------------------- Goodwill 1 035 -------------------------------------------------



The cash flow effect of the business transaction during the review period was EUR 3,371 thousand.



Financial assets



At the end of the reporting period September 30, 2017, the fair value of the financial assets categorized at fair value on hierarchy level 3 was EUR 471 thousand.



The methods of fair value determination correspond the valuation principles presented in the Annual financial statements for 2016.



There were no transfers between the hierarchy levels 1 and 2 during the reporting period.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.9. 30.9. 31.12. 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest-bearing liabilities Partial payments of financial loans 2 982 3 853 3 136 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 2 982 3 853 3 136 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturities of the interest-bearing financial Curren Non-curre Total liabilities at September 30, 2017 t nt -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial loans 2 982 - 2 982 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 2 982 - 2 982 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.9. 30.9. 31.12. 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Derivatives Nominal values of forward contracts in foreign currency Economic hedging - Related to financing 500 - - - Related to the hedging of net sales 2 337 8 183 6 084 Hedge accounting - Related to the hedging of net sales 11 267 1 146 2 556 Fair values of forward contracts in foreign currency Economic hedging - Related to financing 49 - - - Related to the hedging of net sales 278 -57 -41 Hedge accounting - Related to the hedging of net sales 70 4 -75 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.9. 30.9. 31.12. 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pledged assets and contingent liabilities On behalf of the Parent company Business mortgages 5 688 4 427 6 623 Financial loans - 625 - Business mortgages - 625 - Mortgage agreements on behalf of subsidiaries Financial loans 2 982 3 228 3 136 Other obligations 1 442 1 488 189 Business mortgages 4 312 2 798 3 377 Commercial bank guarantees on behalf of the Parent 24 352 11 840 17 793 company and subsidiaries Other own obligations Rental liabilities maturing within one year 972 845 926 Rental liabilities maturing in one to five years 1 297 694 756 Rental liabilities maturing later - 2 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 2 269 1 541 1 684 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Share-based payments



A total of 23 873 Raute's series A shares have been subscribed for with Raute's stock options 2010 B and 2010 C during the reporting period. The new shares have been registered in the Trade Register on February 23, 2017, May 9, and August 9, 2017.



On September 30, 2017 the company's share capital is EUR 8 256 316 and the number of company's shares 4 230 335 pieces.



An expense of EUR 329 thousand was recognized for the share rewards to the income statement during the reporting period.



During the reporting period, no share rewards were delivered based on the long-term share-based incentive program 2014-2018 directed to the top management.



Distribution of the profit for the financial year 2016



Raute Corporation's Annual General Meeting held on March 28, 2017, decided, according to the Board of Directors' proposal, to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share to be paid for series A and K shares, a total of EUR 4 220 thousand. The dividend payment date was April 6, 2017.



Segment information



Continuing operations of Raute Group belong to the wood products technology segment. Raute Corporation's Board of Directors is the chief operating decision maker that is responsible for assigning resources to the operating segment and assessing its result.



Due to Raute's business model, operational nature and administrative structure, the operational segment to be reported as wood products technology segment is comprised of the whole Group and the information on the segment is consistent with that of the Group. Segment reporting follows the principles of presentation of the consolidated financial statements.



---------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.9. 30.9. 31.12. Wood products 2017 2016 2016 technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net sales 108 956 77 087 113 130 Operating 8 273 4 267 8 558 profit Assets 78 005 62 120 69 767 Liabilities 41 873 31 742 35 549 Capital 5 641 2 424 3 224 expenditure -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets of the 30.9. 30.9. 31.12. wood products technology segment by 2017 % 2016 % 2016 % geographical location -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finland 67 997 87 52 753 85 58 993 85 North America 5 786 7 4 272 7 4 077 6 China 2 942 4 3 970 6 5 357 8 Russia 962 1 822 1 990 1 South America 160 0 173 0 189 0 Other 158 0 130 0 161 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 78 005 100 62 120 100 69 767 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital 30.9. 30.9. 31.12. expenditure of the wood products technology 2017 % 2016 % 2016 % segment by geographical location -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finland 3 062 54 2 242 92 2 925 91 North America 2 570 46 156 6 181 6 China - - 20 1 104 3 Russia 9 0 - - 9 0 South America - - 1 0 1 0 Other - - 4 0 4 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 5 641 100 2 424 100 3 224 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exchange rates used in consolidation of subsidiaries ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 1.1.-30.9 1.1.-30.9 1.1.-31.12 . . . Income 2017 2016 2016 statement, euros ---------------------------------------------------------------------- CNY (Chinese 7,5723 7,3562 7,3594 juan) RUB (Russian 64,8983 76,3054 74,2224 rouble) CAD (Canadian 1,4538 1,4754 1,4664 dollar) USD (US dollar) 1,1130 1,1158 1,1066 SGD (Singapore 1,5461 1,5301 1,5278 dollar) CLP (Chilean 727,7853 759,2613 748,7723 peso) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.9. 30.9. 31.12. Balance sheet, 2017 2016 2016 euros ---------------------------------------------------------------------- CNY (Chinese 7,8257 7,4819 7,2983 juan) RUB (Russian 68,2519 70,5140 64,3000 rouble) CAD (Canadian 1,4687 1,4690 1,4188 dollar) USD (US dollar) 1,1806 1,1161 1,0541 SGD (Singapore 1,6031 1,5235 1,5234 dollar) CLP (Chilean 745,3324 748,9861 702,2261 peso) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- FINANCIAL 30.9. 30.9. 31.12. DEVELOPMENT 2017 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in net 41,3 -12,2 -11,1 sales, % Exported 83,6 83,6 78,3 portion, % of net sales Operating 7,6 5,5 7,6 profit, % of net sales Return on 30,1 17,9 25,3 investment (ROI), % Return on 24,3 13,6 20,9 equity (ROE), % Interest-bearin -20,1 -15,3 -20,6 g net liabilities, EUR million Gearing, % -55,7 -50,3 -60,3 Equity ratio, % 60,7 62,2 60,4 Gross capital 5,6 2,4 3,2 expenditure, EUR million % of net sales 5,2 3,1 2,8 Research and development 2,4 2,0 2,9 costs, EUR million % of net sales 2,2 2,6 2,5 Order book, EUR 89 102 106 million Order intake, 94 120 162 EUR million ---------------------------------------------------------------------- SHARE-RELATED 30.9. 30.9. 31.12. DATA 2017 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share, 1,52 0,74 1,60 (EPS), undiluted, EUR Earnings per 1,51 0,73 1,59 share, (EPS), diluted, EUR Equity to 8,54 7,27 8,13 share, EUR Dividend per - - 1,00 series A share, EUR Dividend per - - 1,00 series K share, EUR Dividend per - - 62,3 profit, % Effective - - 6,0 dividend return, % Price/earnings - - 10,41 ratio (P/E ratio) Development in share price (series A shares) Lowest share 16,84 12,06 12,06 price for the period, EUR Highest share price for 25,98 16,50 17,98 the period, EUR Average share price for 21,51 13,97 14,50 the period, EUR Share price at the end 22,71 16,29 16,70 of the period, EUR Market value of capital stock - Series K 22,5 16,1 16,6 shares, EUR million* - Series A 73,6 52,0 53,7 shares, EUR million ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total, EUR 96,1 68,2 70,2 million ---------------------------------------------------------------------- *Series K shares valued at the value of series A shares. Trading of the company's shares (series A shares) Trading of 547 938 812 082 987 608 shares, pcs Trading of 11,8 11,3 14,3 shares, EUR million Number of shares - Series K shares, 991 161 991 161 991 161 ordinary shares (20 votes/share) - Series A 3 239 174 3 194 428 3 215 301 shares (1 vote/share) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 4 230 335 4 185 589 4 206 462 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares, 4 220 4 160 4 167 weighted average, 1 000 pcs Number of 4 249 4 194 4 210 shares, diluted, 1 000 pcs Number of 4 419 3 466 3 625 shareholders -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEVELOPMENT OF QUARTERLY RESULTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q 4 Q 1 Q 2 Q 3 Rolling Rolling 2016 2017 2017 2017 1.10.2016 1.10.2015 - - (EUR 1 000) 30.9.2017 30.9.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NET SALES 36 043 36 595 35 209 37 152 144 999 116 609 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in inventories of finished goods and work in -894 489 748 -224 119 -211 progress Other operating 24 28 91 167 310 1 112 income Materials and -17 041 -20 747 -19 405 -19 386 -76 579 -59 124 services Employee -9 882 -9 756 -10 347 -9 495 -39 480 -35 660 benefits expense Depreciation -646 -618 -660 -654 -2 577 -1 990 and amortization Impairment - - - - - -1 370 Other operating -3 313 -3 311 -4 223 -3 381 -14 227 -12 317 expenses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total operating -30 881 -34 432 -34 634 -32 916 -132 863 -110 463 expenses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OPERATING 4 292 2 681 1 413 4 179 12 565 7 047 PROFIT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of net sales 11,9 7,3 4,0 11,2 8,7 6,0 Financial 152 318 17 19 506 99 income Financial -139 -105 -145 -121 -510 -394 expenses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial 13 212 -127 -102 -5 -294 expenses, net -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROFIT BEFORE 4 304 2 894 1 286 4 077 12 560 6 753 TAX -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of net sales 11,9 7,9 3,7 11,0 8,7 5,8 Income taxes -689 -790 -396 -660 -2 535 -1 305 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROFIT FOR THE 3 615 2 104 890 3 417 10 025 5 448 PERIOD -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of net sales 10,0 5,7 2,5 9,2 6,9 4,7 Attributable to Equity holders 3 615 2 104 890 3 417 10 025 5 448 of the Parent company Earnings per share, EUR Undiluted 0,86 0,50 0,21 0,81 2,38 1,31 earnings per share Diluted 0,85 0,50 0,21 0,80 2,37 1,31 earnings per share Shares, 1 000 pcs Adjusted 4 191 4 205 4 225 4 229 4 220 4 160 average number of shares Adjusted average number of shares, diluted 4 235 4 249 4 242 4 259 4 249 4 194 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FINANCIAL Q 4 Q 1 Q 2 Q 3 Rolling Rolling DEVELOPMENT QUARTERLY 2016 2017 2017 2017 1.10.2016 1.10.2015 - - 30.9.2017 30.9.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order intake 42 24 29 42 136 137 during the period, EUR million Order book at 106 93 86 89 89 102 the end of the period, EUR million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS AT Total % of Total % of September 30, 2017 number total number voting By number of Number Number of of shares shares of votes rights shares of series A series shares K shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Sundholm - 591 250 591 250 14,0 591 250 2,6 Göran 2. Mandatum - 131 196 131 196 3,1 131 196 0,6 Life Unit-Linked 3. Laakkonen - 119 919 119 919 2,8 119 919 0,5 Mikko Kalervo 4. Suominen 48 000 62 429 110 429 2,6 1 022 429 4,4 Pekka 5. Siivonen 50 640 53 539 104 179 2,5 1 066 339 4,6 Osku Pekka 6. Kirmo Kaisa 55 680 48 341 104 021 2,5 1 161 941 5,0 Marketta 7. Suominen 48 000 53 356 101 356 2,4 1 013 356 4,4 Tiina Sini-Maria 8. Keskiaho 33 600 51 116 84 716 2,0 723 116 3,1 Kaija Leena 9. Mustakallio 56 980 26 270 83 250 2,0 1 165 870 5,1 Mika Tapani 10. Särkijärvi 60 480 22 009 82 489 1,9 1 231 609 5,3 Anna Riitta 11. Mustakallio 60 480 500 60 980 1,4 1 210 100 5,2 Kari Pauli 12. Mustakallio 46 740 12 547 59 287 1,4 947 347 4,1 Marja Helena 13. Särkijärvi 12 000 43 256 55 256 1,3 283 256 1,2 Timo Juha 14. 12 000 43 256 55 256 1,3 283 256 1,2 Särkijärvi-Mar tinez Anu Riitta 15. Suominen 24 960 27 964 52 924 1,3 527 164 2,3 Jukka Matias 16. Keskinäinen - 51 950 51 950 1,2 51 950 0,2 työeläkevakuut usyhtiö Varma 17. Relander - 51 000 51 000 1,2 51 000 0,2 Pär-Gustaf 18. Suominen 48 000 - 48 000 1,1 960 000 4,2 Jussi 19. Mustakallio 47 740 - 47 740 1,1 954 800 4,1 Ulla Sinikka 20. Keskiaho 24 780 19 094 43 874 1,0 514 694 2,2 Ilta Marjaana -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 630 080 1 408 992 2 039 072 48,2 14 010 592 60,8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total % of Total % of number total number voting By number of Number Number of of shares shares of votes rights votes of series A series shares K shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Särkijärvi 60 480 22 009 82 489 1,9 1 231 609 5,3 Anna Riitta 2. Mustakallio 60 480 500 60 980 1,4 1 210 100 5,2 Kari Pauli 3. Mustakallio 56 980 26 270 83 250 2,0 1 165 870 5,1 Mika Tapani 4. Kirmo Kaisa 55 680 48 341 104 021 2,5 1 161 941 5,0 Marketta 5. Siivonen 50 640 53 539 104 179 2,5 1 066 339 4,6 Osku Pekka 6. Suominen 48 000 62 429 110 429 2,6 1 022 429 4,4 Pekka 7. Suominen 48 000 53 356 101 356 2,4 1 013 356 4,4 Tiina Sini-Maria 8. Suominen 48 000 - 48 000 1,1 960 000 4,2 Jussi 8. Mustakallio 47 740 - 47 740 1,1 954 800 4,1 Ulla Sinikka 10. Mustakallio 46 740 12 547 59 287 1,4 947 347 4,1 Marja Helena 11. Mustakallio 42 240 - 42 240 1,0 844 800 3,7 Risto Knut kuolinpesä 12. Keskiaho 33 600 51 116 84 716 2,0 723 116 3,1 Kaija Leena 13. Keskiaho 29 680 - 29 680 0,7 593 600 2,6 Vesa Heikki 14. Sundholm - 591 250 591 250 14,0 591 250 2,6 Göran 15. Keskiaho 27 880 5 816 33 696 0,8 563 416 2,4 Juha-Pekka 16. Kirmo Lasse 27 645 2 967 30 612 0,7 555 867 2,4 17. Suominen 24 960 27 964 52 924 1,3 527 164 2,3 Jukka Matias 18. Keskiaho 24 780 19 094 43 874 1,0 514 694 2,2 Ilta Marjaana 19. Kultanen 21 595 8 031 29 626 0,7 439 931 1,9 Leea Annikka 20. Molander 20 160 - 20 160 0,5 403 200 1,7 Sole -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 775 280 985 229 1 760 509 41,6 16 490 829 71,5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGEMENT'S SHAREHOLDING AND NOMINEE-REGISTERED SHARES -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number Number of Total % of Total % of of series A number of total number of total series shares shares shares votes voting K rights shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Management's holding at September 30, 2017 The Board of 122 970 123 603 246 573 5,8 2 583 003 11,2 Directors, The Group's President and CEO and Executive Board* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 122 970 123 603 246 573 5,8 2 583 003 11,2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *The figures include the holdings of their own, minor children and control entities. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee-registe - 116 793 116 793 2,8 116 793 0,5 red shares at September 30, 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



RAUTE CORPORATION Board of Directors



BRIEFING ON OCTOBER 31, 2017 AT 2 P.M.: A briefing will be organized for analysts, investors and the media on October 31, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Scandic Simonkenttä Hotel, Espa cabinet, Simonkatu 9, Helsinki. The interim report will be presented by Mr. Tapani Kiiski, President and CEO, and Ms. Arja Hakala, CFO.



FINANCIAL RELEASES IN 2018: Raute Corporation will publish a release on its financial statements for 2017 on Thursday, February 15, 2018.



Raute's half-year report and two interim reports will be published as follows: - interim report January-March on Friday, April 27, 2018 - half-year report January-June on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 - interim report January-September on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.



Raute Corporation's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held in Lahti on Thursday, March 22, 2018.



FURTHER INFORMATION: Mr. Tapani Kiiski, President and CEO, Raute Corporation, tel. +358 3 829 3500, mobile phone +358 400 814 148 Ms. Arja Hakala, CFO, Raute Corporation, tel. +358 3 829 3293, mobile phone +358 400 710 387



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.raute.com



RAUTE IN BRIEF: Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute's customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute's full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute's head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company's other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute's net sales in 2016 were EUR 113.1 million. The Group's headcount at the end of 2016 was 643. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=650676