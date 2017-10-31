Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release October 31, 2017, at 8:55 Finnish time



Innofactor Plc's financial information bulletins estimated release dates in 2018 are:



-- The 2017 Financial Statements Bulletin and Interim Report October-December 2017 (Q4) on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 -- Interim Report January-March 2018 (Q1) on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 -- Half-Yearly Report January-June 2018 (Q2) on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 -- Interim Report January-September 2018 (Q3) on Tuesday, October 30, 2018



The Annual Report 2017 is estimated to be published on Innofactor's web pages on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.



The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time at Innofactor Headquarters, Keilaranta 9, Espoo. Shareholder who requests a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting to be included on the agenda of the Meeting, is asked to notify the Board of Directors in writing no later than 14 February 2018 either by email yhtiokokous@innofactor.com or by post Yhtiökokous/Innofactor Plc, Keilaranta 9, 02150 Espoo.



Espoo, October 31, 2017



INNOFACTOR PLC



Board of Directors



Additional information: Sami Ensio, CEO Innofactor Plc Tel. +358 50 584 2029



Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki Main media www.innofactor.com



Innofactor Innofactor is a leading Nordic provider of digitalization and cloud solutions. Innofactor has Microsoft Ecosystem's leading expertise and the most comprehensive offering in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 600 eager and motivated top professionals in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Innofactor serves over 1,500 commercial, public, and third sector organizations. In 2012 to 2016, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 28%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. www.innofactor.com