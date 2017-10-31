Inbank earned a profit of 7.28 million euros in the first nine months of 2017. The consolidated profit in Q3 was 1.60 million euros, which is almost three times more than last year. In comparison with Q3 2016, the volume of Inbank's loan portfolio increased by 42.1 percent and the volume of the deposit portfolio by 22.9 percent.



Inbank's sales in Q3 amounted to 20.2 million, which is 32.5% more YOY. Sales amounted to 15.6 million in Estonia, 2.4 million in Latvia and 2.3 million in Poland.



In Q3, Inbank sold 30% of its holding in Veriff. Veriff is a start-up that offers online authentication services, which was co-founded by Inbank. The holding of Inbank in the company after the transaction is 21.68 percent.



A transaction consisting of several stages, in the course of which Inbank sold its associated companies Coop Finants AS and Krediidipank Finants AS, was completed in Q3. The proceeds of the sale were invested in Coop Bank, which started operating under a new name. This is why the results of former associated companies Coop Finants and Krediidipank Finants are no longer recognised in the reports of Inbank.



Important financial indicators as of 30 September 2017



-- Balance sheet total 108.9 million euros -- Loan portfolio 86.4 million euros -- Deposits 78.3 million euros -- Consolidated profit 7.28 million euros -- Equity 21.8 million euros -- Net return on equity 57.9%



Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income



EURt Q3 2017 9 months Q3 9 months 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuing operations Interest income 3 382 9 378 2 741 6 902 Interest expense -496 -1 472 -372 -931 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net interest income 2 886 7 906 2 369 5 971 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fee income 226 622 158 419 Fee expense -155 -439 -96 -249 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net fee and commission income 71 183 62 170 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other operating income 66 319 131 444 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total net interest, fee and other income 3 023 8 408 2 562 6 585 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Staff costs -1 029 -2 908 -699 -1 779 Marketing expenses -192 -680 -161 -392 Administrative expenses -437 -1 145 -214 -631 Depreciations, amortisation -53 -157 -44 -135 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total operating expenses -1 711 -4 890 -1 118 -2 937 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before impairment losses on loans 1 312 3 518 1 444 3 648 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share of profit from affiliates 1 123 6 188 239 512 Impairment losses on loans -924 -2 655 -1 101 -2 503 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before income tax 1 511 7 051 582 1 657 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred income tax 70 221 6 23 Net profit for the reporting period 1 581 7 272 588 1 680 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income/loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Unrealised foreign exchange gains/losses 19 6 0 0 ------------------------------------------ Total comprehensive income for the reporting 1 600 7 278 588 1 680 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit is attributable to Owners of the parent 1 553 7 271 599 1 712 Non-controlling interest 28 1 -11 -32 Profit for the reporting period 1 581 7 272 588 1 680 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income/loss is attributable to Owners of the parent 1 571 7 277 599 1 712 Non-controlling interest 29 1 -11 -32 ------------------------------------------ ---------------------------- Total comprehensive income for the reporting 1 600 7 278 588 1 680 period --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Condensed consolidated statement of financial position



EURt -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets Cash in hand 4 4 Due from central banks, including mandatory reserve 7 613 14 680 Due from credit institutions 4 817 1 956 Loans to and receivables from customers 86 411 64 839 Investments in affiliates 7 791 1 Tangible assets 198 183 Intangible assets 799 902 Other financial assets 45 43 Other assets 237 214 Deferred tax assets 1 012 449 Assets held for sale 0 1 672 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 108 927 84 943 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Customer deposits 78 290 64 587 Other financial liabilities 1 266 1 034 Other liabilities 1 034 722 Income tax liability 0 321 Subordinated debt securities 6 480 6 475 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 87 070 73 139 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Share capital 782 689 Share premium 9 068 6 361 Statutory reserve capital 57 57 Other reserves 1 390 1 361 Retained earnings 10 536 3 330 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity attributable to the shareholders of parent 21 833 11 798 company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interest 24 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 21 857 11 804 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity 108 927 84 943 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Inbank, which started operating as a bank in 2015, offers services via its internet bank and a partner network. Inbank operates on the consumer financing markets of Estonia, Latvia and Poland. Inbank also receives international deposits from the German and Austrian markets.



Kristin Pihu Inbank AS Marketing and Communication Specialist +327 5348 2436 kristin.pihu@inbank.ee



