On 31 of October 2017 at 9:00 (EET) AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.



The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Financial Officer Marius Pulkauninkas who introduces the Company's financial results for the nine months of 2017 and will answer the participant questions.



Webinar presentation is enclosed.



Marius Pulkauninkas, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +370 46 391763



