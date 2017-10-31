Karolinska Development AB (publ): Changes in the Board of Directors at Karolinska Development

STOCKHOLM - October 31, 2017. Karolinska Development today announces that Dr Ewa Björling will be proposed for inclusion in the company's Board of Directors, following the resignation of Board director Hans-Olov Olsson.

Dr Ewa Björling is a qualified dentist as well as a Medical Doctor and lecturer in virology. She is a former member of the Swedish parliament and served as Sweden's Minister for Trade between 2007- 2014 and for a shorter period also as Minister for Nordic Cooperation. Moreover, she has been employed at the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology (MTC) at Karolinska Institutet in Solna. Ewa Björling has previous engagements as a Board member of Essity AB, BioGaia AB and Mobilaris AB among others.

Hans-Olov Olsson has chosen to resign from the Board of Directors at his own request. He joined the Board in 2017.

According to the Article of Association, the Board of Directors of Karolinska Development should contain at least three and no more than nine members, and alternates shall not be appointed. Following the resignation of Hans-Olov Olsson, the Board consists of six members. The company intends to convene an Extra General Meeting to decide on the Nomination Committees proposal for the election of Ewa Björling.

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com (http://www.karolinskadevelopment.com)

This information is information that Karolinska Development AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Viktor Drvota, at 08:00 CET on 31th of October 2017.

