Companies within Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets; Light source Renewable Energy and UK Climate Investments, part of the Green Investment fund enter into partnership platform to enter Indian Solar market for its development, acquisition and ownership of solar assets.

The two companies UK Climate Investments and Lightsource will jointly target the greenfield areas in Utility scale Solar Projects. The purpose would be the acquisition of utility scale solar assets to create a platform that can offer high quality de-risked investment opportunities in India's rapidly developing Solar Market.

The seed assets for the partnership are Lightsources's 60 MW project in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Lightsource had participated ...

