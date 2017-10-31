

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (NASDAQ:VRNA) ('Verona Pharma'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces today that Jan-Anders Karlsson, PhD, CEO of Verona Pharma, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Event: Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference Date: November 14, 2017 Time: 11:00 AM EST Location: New York, NY



Event: Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference Date: November 16, 2017 Time: 2:40 PM GMT Location: London, UK



About Verona Pharma plc



Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Verona Pharma's product candidate, RPL554, is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. In clinical trials, treatment with RPL554 has been observed to result in statistically significant improvements in lung function as compared to placebo, and has shown clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in lung function when administered in addition to frequently used short- and long-acting bronchodilators as compared to such bronchodilators administered as a single agent. Verona Pharma is developing RPL554 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), and potentially asthma.



For further information, please contact:



Verona Pharma plc Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200



Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer info@veronapharma.com



Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Adviser and UK Broker)



Stewart Wallace / Jonathan Senior / Ben Maddison SNELVeronaPharma@stifel.com



FTI Consulting (UK Media and Investor enquiries) Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000



Simon Conway / Natalie Garland-Collins veronapharma@fticonsulting.com



ICR, Inc. (US Media and Investor enquiries)



James Heins Tel: +1 203-682-8251 James.Heins@icrinc.com



Stephanie Carrington Tel. +1 646-277-1282 Stephanie.Carrington@icrinc.com



