

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to the owners of the parent for the nine-month ended September 30, 2017 rose to 117.66 billion yen, from 75.11 billion yen last year. On a per share basis, earnings were 128.91 yen, compared to 82.29 yen last year.



Net sales declined to 1.46 trillion yen from 1.54 trillion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2017, the company now expects net income attributable to the owners to be 120 billion yen or 131.50 yen per share. Previously, the company expected net income attributable to the owners to be 114 billion yen or 124.92 yen per share. Net sales for the year are still expected to be 1.97 trillion yen.



